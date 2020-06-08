Hays County reports 43 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, no recoveries

The Hays County Health Department reported 43 new cases of COVID-19 June 8, bringing the total number of lab-confirmed cases in the county to 441 and active cases to 203.

Hays County did not release COVID-19 updates June 6 or 7, the following statistics are since Friday, June 5.

As of 4 p.m. June 8, the number of individuals who have recovered from the virus remains 233. The total number of negative tests is 4,358, with 47 tests still pending.

The total number of hospitalizations to date is 34. There are currently six individuals still hospitalized. The number of COVID-19 fatalities remains five.

Kyle, San Marcos and Buda are the cities with the highest number of active cases at 108, 52 and 28, respectively.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

