Hays County reports fourth COVID-19 fatality, 15 new cases
May 29, 2020
The Hays County Health Department reported a fourth COVID-19 related death May 29. The individual was a San Marcos man in his 70s.
No other information was given regarding the man’s death. Epidemiologist Eric Schneider also reported 15 new lab-confirmed cases of the virus, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 329 and active cases to 144. The number of people who have recovered from the virus is 181, up by 16 from Thursday. The number of received negative tests is 3,727 with 38 tests still pending. There are no new hospitalizations, leaving the total number of hospitalizations at 29 and current hospitalizations at four.
Kyle and San Marcos remain the cities with the highest number of active cases at 82 and 32, respectively.
The University Star will continue to provide COVID-19 updates as any additional information is released.
Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.
