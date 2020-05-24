San Marcos Discovery Center launches online plant sale

A sign directs visitors to a native plant sell happening in the Discovery Center's greenhouse, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at the Monarch Fest.

During a time of social distancing, the Discovery Center opened its first online native plant shop May 23 in an effort to connect individuals with nature while at home.

A wide variety of plants such as trees, grasses, milkweed and herbs are available for purchase. Prices vary according to pot size, which starts at $2.50 for a four-inch pot.

“By growing these plants in their yards or at their businesses, our customers are sustaining pollinators, conserving water and providing habitats to birds and other species,” Conrad Chappell, Discovery Center specialist said in a press release. “We have curated our inventory and kept it as affordable as possible to help nurture a healthy, diverse ecosystem in our region.”

Customers can schedule a pickup time for their orders between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday, at the Discovery Center located at 430 Riverside Drive. Deliveries and in-store shopping are currently unavailable.

The sale will run for a limited time only and is expected to end in June.

For more information on the virtual plant sale visit the Discovery Center website or call 512-393-8327.

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Did you like this story? Share it on Flipboard

Viewed 5 times, 5 visits today