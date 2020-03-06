Spring break and summer education abroad canceled due to coronavirus

All education abroad programs for spring break and summer have been canceled, effective immediately, according to a university-wide email from President Denise Trauth.

Students currently in education abroad programs in countries deemed by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention as Travel Warning Level 3 (Avoid Nonessential Travel) have been recalled and students will be required to be self-quarantined for 14 days.

University-affiliated international travels by faculty, staff and students to countries with a CDC travel warning level 2 or 3, including Mexico, are restricted. Faculty, staff and students who choose to travel for personal reasons to countries with a CDC Travel Warning Level 2 or 3 will be required to self-isolate for 14 days before returning to campus. More information about travel warnings can be found on the CDC’s website.

Persons appearing ill or showing symptoms such as coughing, sneezing and exhibiting a fever will be asked to leave the workplace or classroom. Students who miss class due to illness should contact the Dean of Students’ office and work with professors on how to manage missed course work. Faculty and staff who miss work due to illness should follow the established university policy to notify supervisors and use sick leave.

Faculty, staff and students required to self-isolate must follow guidelines set by the CDC for safe and effective quarantine. A medical note verifying the need for isolation must be provided upon return to school or work.

No confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported yet on the San Marcos and Round Rock campuses as well as Hays and Williamson counties. The university recently launched a new website page as a source of information during this time.

“If we work together and follow the guidance provided, we can help protect our Bobcat community,” Trauth wrote in her email.

The University Star will continue to provide updates on the coronavirus as information becomes available.

