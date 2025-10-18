Bobcats drop match in five sets to Arkansas State

Service errors, shaky serve-receive and subpar communication cost Texas State Volleyball (8-10, 3-4 SBC) its first match in their series on Friday night against the Arkansas State Red Wolves (12-6, 5-2 SBC) at First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Ark.

Both teams came out strong in the first set, as it saw seven ties in the first twenty points, until momentum swung in favor of the Red Wolves after a service ace from junior Libero Mia Maloney.

A lengthy rally, ending with a kill from Nina Moorer, took the Bobcats to set-point. Texas State took set one 25-23 after a block assist by senior Middle Blocker Jade Defraeye and junior Outside Hitter Nina Moorer.

Set two saw a dominating set for the Red Wolves as they never trailed as they steadily led throughout the middle of set two by targeting holes in the Texas State defense and serving aggressively.

Ultimately, a lack of communication, shaky serve receive and their struggle to maintain the dominant front-row presence from set one doomed the Bobcats in set two, as the Red Wolves tied the game at one apiece with a 25-12 set victory.

The third set was neck-and-neck throughout, with both teams trading points and tying it often. A four-point scoring run from the Bobcats brought the score to 21-17. Although the Bobcats’ lead widened, Arkansas State did not give up the set without a fight.

After tying the score at 22 points, the Red Wolves continued to put pressure on the Texas State defense by switching between swinging and tipping strategically. A kill from Addison Collum earned Arkansas State the set three victory with a score of 25-23.

Set four saw a continuation of the trend of the Bobcats and Red Wolves trading points. Two kills in a row from Texas State’s Isabella Andrews brought the score to 8-5.

The Bobcats were able to gain a five-point lead until their defense began to struggle in the middle portion of the set. Arkansas State successfully found holes in the Bobcat defense and brought the score within one point of Texas State at 15-16.

A costly service error from the Red Wolves kept Texas State in the lead at 20-18; however, the Bobcats were unable to pull away from having a maximum of a two-point lead on the Red Wolves. However, an ace from Alyssa Clark brought the Bobcats to set-point and a kill from Bailey Hanner would earn Texas State the set-four win, 25-21.

The fifth and final set saw an intense start that continued the trend from the last couple of sets. Texas State maintained its close lead of no more than two points until two Arkansas State blocks in a row gave the Red Wolves the lead at 10-9.

The Red Wolves saw an eight-point scoring run, bringing the game to match point. Ultimately, a Texas State service error gave the match to Arkansas State, 15-10. The Bobcats missed 14 total serves throughout the match.

The Bobcats have dropped two consecutive games now and are poised to prevent a losing streak when they will conclude their visit against Arkansas State tomorrow, Saturday, Oct. 18, at 1 p.m. at First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Ark. The game will be streamed live on ESPN+.

STAT LEADERS

Kills – Samantha Wunsch (19)

Assists – Dylan Gilkey (27)

Blocks – Samantha Wunsch (3)

Digs – Alyssa Clark (26)

SCORES BY SET

1st | Texas State: 25, Arkansas State: 23

2nd | Texas State: 12, Arkansas State: 25

3rd | Texas State: 23, Arkansas State: 25

4th | Texas State: 25, Arkansas State: 21