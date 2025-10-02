80° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

TXST alumnus pushes pickles and positivity

Cara Cervenka, Life and Arts Reporter
October 2, 2025
Maya Contreras
Texas State alumnus Rodrick Hockley (right) sells his grandmother’s homemade sweet-and-spicy pickles for his business Pickley Pickles, Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, at Sewell Park.

Among the coolers of snacks and drinks usually in Sewell Park, Rodrick Hockley carries one filled with bags of homemade pickles.

What makes Hockley, a former Bobcat cornerback from 2020-23, stand out isn’t his football past or the pickles themselves, but the way he’s blended both into campus life. From handing out pickle bags on campus to stocking local convenience stores, Hockley turned a middle-school hobby into a business that became part of the San Marcos community.

“[San Marcos] is actually where I built my foundation in general,” Hockley said. “I do have a following back home in Galveston, but the support here was different. [It’s] just that atmosphere. So, to have the opportunity to be out here when people are going to push me up to, I can’t run from that.”

In middle school, Hockley wanted to make money, so he would bring pickle bags to class and sell them to his classmates and football teammates. Hockley was close with his grandmother and initially learned the recipe from her because he liked her sweet and spicy take on the pickles. Hockley continued to grow his new hobby, testing flavors and realizing people loved what he made.

“I wasn’t a big school guy,” Hockley said. “I wanted to be an architect coming into college, then playing football reeled me away from that path. So afterwards, it was getting a degree for my mom and grandma.”

When he arrived at Texas State, the business took off. The support of coaches, friends and even TXST President Kelly Damphousse — who once bought pickles from him — pushed him to keep growing Pickley Pickles. He played football for four years, graduated in spring 2024 and left with more than a degree.

At first, Hockley said he wasn’t interested in academics, but his applied arts and sciences degree taught him skills that carried straight into his business. Marketing, branding and the confidence to pitch himself all emerged from his time at Texas State

Hockley used those lessons to grow Pickley Pickles, a combination of his last name and pickles, into a recognizable brand with merchandise, social media buzz and partnerships with stores across San Marcos. Currently, his pickles are stocked at AJ’s Ranch, Mill Street Market, Bobcat Quickie and two Shell stations.

Hockley has nearly 4,500 Instagram followers who keep up with his posts, but most students recognize him by his logo, a green “P” shaped like a pickle that can be seen on his hat and other merchandise. Hockley said he comes to campus at places like Alkek Library and the Trauth-Huffman Hall arch three or four days a week with about 30 bags, selling each for $5.

“I’m not a salesman, I don’t go out and sell pickles,” Hockley said. “I’m here to service needs. You’re at the river. It’s hot outside. I got a bag full of ice-cold pickles.”

For Hockley, building connections was as important as the pickles themselves. Outgoing by nature, he said he gets people interested simply by walking up, talking and showing his personality.

Students say Hockley’s personality is as memorable as his product. Alexis Miles, interior design senior, said Hockley’s presence at Sewell Park has become familiar. She first met him in early June 2025, when he introduced himself to her and her friends at the river.

“He’s really nice and outgoing, and he doesn’t force you to buy his pickles,” Miles said. “Every time we go out there, he introduces himself, and he gives us a little background history about what he does, and he’s always been very friendly.”

Ali Ditto, who met Hockley in July 2025 during a friend’s birthday celebration at the San Marcos River, said his approach made a lasting impression on her and the whole group.

“He walked up to us and started talking about pickles … it was very sweet and charming, and I think he’s gonna be successful,” Ditto said.

Hockley calls his supporters “Pickle Pushers” and wants his brand to reflect positivity and authenticity.

“Having that genuine forefront when you’re going into an interaction, the whole interaction is going to be genuine,” Hockley said. “We’re having a real conversation. I think I’m a very understanding person. I’m here to hear people out, so I tell people I’m pushing people for pickles, but it’s also positive.”

Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State volleyball team lines up for player announcements before the game, Thursday, September 11, 2025, at Strahan Arena. Arizona State won 3-2 sets.
Sun Belt outlook: conference titles there for the taking
Students make their way through the Alkek breezeway, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, on Texas State&#8217;s San Marcos campus.
Reported crimes hold steady despite increase in campus population
Hays County adopts fiscal year 2026 budget, increases tax rate
Hays County adopts fiscal year 2026 budget, increases tax rate
Texas State men's golf at the Sandestin Collegiate Classic.
Ben Loveard leads the Bobcats at the Mark Simpson Colorado Invitational
uStarlogo
TXST officials say government shutdown may cause disruptions, but not to classes
Texas State cannot decide policy by politics
Texas State cannot decide policy by politics
More in L & A features
Indigenous Cultures Institute plans to return to roots with center
Indigenous Cultures Institute plans to return to roots with center
Review: 'Caught Stealing' hits a grand slam
Review: 'Caught Stealing' hits a grand slam
Concrete industry management freshman Santiago Garza swipes his BobcatCard to pay for a meal at Wing It, Friday, Sept. 12, 2025, at Jones Dining Center. Garza wishes there were more retail swipes but believes it's fair that the meal plan doesn't let him spend money here and he can use Dining Dollars.
Meal plans to offer more budget-friendly options
Bayle's bartender Jade Dobson (Left) shows two new menu items from the "Munchies" menu in front of Bayle's new kitchen with a coworker, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at Bayle's at 130 E San Antonio St. The menu items include a hot dog with condiments and a bag of Lay's chips.
Bayle's stirs up excitement with kitchen-to-backyard expansion
Computer science sophomore Diwas Pandit (Left Center), digital media innovation juniors Jamian Lebron (Center Right), and digital media innovation junior and the CIE marketing coordinator Cadyn Perkins (Right) explain to a student the benefits of getting involved with Student-Made, Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, at the Student Involvement Fair in the LBJ Grand Ballroom.
Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship introduces online marketplace for student entrepreneurs
Review: 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' wows with iconic flair
Review: 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' wows with iconic flair
More in L&A_General
The Wittliff’s music curator Hector Saldaña (left) sits with Selena’s fashion designer and close confidant Martin Gomez (right) during "The Selena Effect," Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, in the Alkek Teaching Theater. The event celebrated and discussed Selena's life as a Mexican-American Tejano superstar.
Beauty and the bedazzler: designer reflects on Selena's legacy
Texas State alumnus artist Benjamin H. McVey's "A Glass Vessel Inside Another Inside Another," Monday, Sept. 22, 2025, at the “Letting the River Spill” exhibition at [TXST] Galleries.
Alumni explore different life experiences at TXST exhibition
Drag Queen Tequila Rose (Right) comforts the family of Omar Anthony Leos during SMTX Pride’s drag show, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Industry.
SMTX Pride holds tribute at drag show
Charlotte Lund (Left) receives a special show edition of the San Marcos Daily Record newspaper from media account executive Jacob Jones (Right) during the Business Showcase, Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025, at the Embassy Suites Conference Center.
Business Showcase samples San Marcos spirit
'You need a village': Alumni trio produce, distribute feature film
'You need a village': Alumni trio produce, distribute feature film
(From Left to Right) Computer information systems senior Julian Richards, computer science juniors Mark Evola and Heston Montagne, continuity council chair Robert Turner, and associate professor Ted Lehr pose with the new SORM mobile app and certificates, Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025, at the SORM Symposium in College Station, Texas.
TXST talent powers new State Office of Risk Management app
Donate to The University Star