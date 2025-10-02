TXST alumnus pushes pickles and positivity

Among the coolers of snacks and drinks usually in Sewell Park, Rodrick Hockley carries one filled with bags of homemade pickles.

What makes Hockley, a former Bobcat cornerback from 2020-23, stand out isn’t his football past or the pickles themselves, but the way he’s blended both into campus life. From handing out pickle bags on campus to stocking local convenience stores, Hockley turned a middle-school hobby into a business that became part of the San Marcos community.

“[San Marcos] is actually where I built my foundation in general,” Hockley said. “I do have a following back home in Galveston, but the support here was different. [It’s] just that atmosphere. So, to have the opportunity to be out here when people are going to push me up to, I can’t run from that.”

In middle school, Hockley wanted to make money, so he would bring pickle bags to class and sell them to his classmates and football teammates. Hockley was close with his grandmother and initially learned the recipe from her because he liked her sweet and spicy take on the pickles. Hockley continued to grow his new hobby, testing flavors and realizing people loved what he made.

“I wasn’t a big school guy,” Hockley said. “I wanted to be an architect coming into college, then playing football reeled me away from that path. So afterwards, it was getting a degree for my mom and grandma.”

When he arrived at Texas State, the business took off. The support of coaches, friends and even TXST President Kelly Damphousse — who once bought pickles from him — pushed him to keep growing Pickley Pickles. He played football for four years, graduated in spring 2024 and left with more than a degree.

At first, Hockley said he wasn’t interested in academics, but his applied arts and sciences degree taught him skills that carried straight into his business. Marketing, branding and the confidence to pitch himself all emerged from his time at Texas State

Hockley used those lessons to grow Pickley Pickles, a combination of his last name and pickles, into a recognizable brand with merchandise, social media buzz and partnerships with stores across San Marcos. Currently, his pickles are stocked at AJ’s Ranch, Mill Street Market, Bobcat Quickie and two Shell stations.

Hockley has nearly 4,500 Instagram followers who keep up with his posts, but most students recognize him by his logo, a green “P” shaped like a pickle that can be seen on his hat and other merchandise. Hockley said he comes to campus at places like Alkek Library and the Trauth-Huffman Hall arch three or four days a week with about 30 bags, selling each for $5.

“I’m not a salesman, I don’t go out and sell pickles,” Hockley said. “I’m here to service needs. You’re at the river. It’s hot outside. I got a bag full of ice-cold pickles.”

For Hockley, building connections was as important as the pickles themselves. Outgoing by nature, he said he gets people interested simply by walking up, talking and showing his personality.

Students say Hockley’s personality is as memorable as his product. Alexis Miles, interior design senior, said Hockley’s presence at Sewell Park has become familiar. She first met him in early June 2025, when he introduced himself to her and her friends at the river.

“He’s really nice and outgoing, and he doesn’t force you to buy his pickles,” Miles said. “Every time we go out there, he introduces himself, and he gives us a little background history about what he does, and he’s always been very friendly.”

Ali Ditto, who met Hockley in July 2025 during a friend’s birthday celebration at the San Marcos River, said his approach made a lasting impression on her and the whole group.

“He walked up to us and started talking about pickles … it was very sweet and charming, and I think he’s gonna be successful,” Ditto said.

Hockley calls his supporters “Pickle Pushers” and wants his brand to reflect positivity and authenticity.

“Having that genuine forefront when you’re going into an interaction, the whole interaction is going to be genuine,” Hockley said. “We’re having a real conversation. I think I’m a very understanding person. I’m here to hear people out, so I tell people I’m pushing people for pickles, but it’s also positive.”