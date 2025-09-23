Letter to the Editor: On the firing of Tom Alter

To The University Star,

I am writing in outraged protest of the unjust and illegal firing of Dr. Tom Alter, who was a respected and valuable member of the History Department. I recently retired as Professor of History at Texas State University, and during my term of service I had the pleasure of knowing Tom first as a graduate student, and then as a colleague. I also chaired the search committee that resulted in his appointment to the faculty. His career has reflected well on Texas State by exemplifying the professional excellence of our graduates and the passionate commitment to teaching and scholarship of our faculty. I was shocked and appalled to discover that his contributions to our institution could be so callously disregarded by university administration. I also am an alumnus of Texas State and I have always been proud of its role it in my professional development. Now I feel shame that it appears in the national press as an example of the political assault on free speech and academic freedom, and I am alarmed at what this means for its future.

In serving as judge and jury, President Damphousse not only violated Tom’s legal rights, but he also insulted the integrity of the History Department and of all faculty who take their role in the hiring process seriously. Their role is based on their expertise in their fields and their commitment to building strong cohorts of scholars who can provide students with the academic skills and knowledge necessary to be successful in the world. Are we now supposed to accept fascist bloggers as the arbiters of who is and who is not fit to teach at Texas State? Do the professional credentials of faculty and the needs of students no longer matter? Empowering political demagogues in this manner will do irreparable harm. We cannot let this new version of McCarthyism destroy everything we have worked so hard to build. President Damphousse needs to realize that something bigger than his own job security is at stake here, and reinstate Tom Alter immediately.

Dr. Rebecca Montgomery,

Professor Emerita