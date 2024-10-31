73° San Marcos
Letter to the Editor: Why I am voting against Hays County Road Bond (Proposition A)

Jim Camp
October 31, 2024
The vote for Proposition A by the Hays County Commissioners Court this past August lacked any transparency and citizen involvement. On meeting agendas before the Aug. 13 Commissioners Court meeting, the issue for county roads was hidden under “miscellaneous” and not under “roads.” Citizen speakers at the meeting were allowed to speak for only three minutes on the entire package, not individual proposals, a clear violation of the Texas Open Meetings law. Despite zero public participation, the Court proceeded to approve this major bond, raising doubts and confusion about the public process and the bond itself.

At the Aug. 13 meeting, many speakers agreed that county road improvements are needed for increased safety and access, especially east of IH-35. They also acknowledged the potential threat of proposed roads and development to sensitive parts of western Hays County, the places that recharge our drinking water supplies, springs, creeks and rivers. This discourse over a monumental decision affecting our fast-growing county warrants a proper public input process. Instead, the Commissioners Court opted for a quick, closed-door process with special interests over an open, transparent process with their constituents.

I have been a Hays County citizen for over 40 years, and I’ve served the Hays County Commissioners Court and its constituents on the Parks & Open Space Advisory Committees in 2001, 2007 and 2020. We facilitated public participation in our decisions to conserve natural areas and create parkland throughout Hays County. In 2007 and 2008, I worked alongside citizen-led transportation and bond advisory committees that helped guide previous Commissioners Courts on road issues. Why doesn’t this Court seek and value public input like its predecessors when making major decisions concerning our taxes, roads and water resources?

The monied interests including developers and speculators, foreign investors, road contractors and consultants have compromised public trust in our elected officials serving on the Court. I urge my fellow Hays County residents to vote against Proposition A on Nov. 5. In 2025, we the people can ensure that our elected officials represent us and hold an open process, rooted in the rich history of Hays citizens’ participation, and not one dominated by today’s wealthiest donors.

– Jim Camp, Texas State Class of 1979

The University Star welcomes Letters to the Editor from its readers. All submissions are reviewed and considered by the Editor-in-Chief and Opinions Editor for publication. Not all letters are guaranteed for publication.

