Texas State enrollment numbers top 44,000 students for 5th year of record enrollment

Lauren Tourish Texas State Class of 2029 poses for a photo at the Fandemonium event, Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025 at UFCU Stadium. The class of 2029 is projected to be Texas State’s largest freshman class ever.

Official enrollment figures for fall 2025 show that university enrollment reached a record high of 44,596 students.

The enrollment figures, which were released on Sept. 12, mark the fifth consecutive year of record enrollment for the university. The new numbers mark a 9.6% increase over the fall 2024 numbers.

“TXST was founded to bring education and opportunity to Texans, and this year we are delivering on that promise like never before. Our growth is intentional. We’ve expanded online degrees and built strong community college partnerships to open more doors to a TXST education,” Texas State President Kelly Damphousse said in the press release.

Freshman enrollment increased by 16.4%, with a total of 9,329 freshman, another record for the university.

Notably, international enrollment increased 36.6% despite student visa interviews being paused over summer and numerous international students, including two at Texas State, having their legal status temporarily removed in April.

Part of the growth can be attributed to an increase in the number of partnerships with other academic institutions, such as transfer and co-enrollment agreements.

“These mutually beneficial agreements have made TXST bachelor’s degrees more accessible to thousands of students and the university is currently negotiating with additional community colleges throughout Texas. Bats to Cats, a guaranteed transfer program established with Austin Community College in 2024, delivered its first cohort of students to TXST this fall as well,” the university wrote in its press release.