SMTX Pride holds tribute at drag show

Marcus Bracken, Life and Arts Reporter
September 9, 2025
Isabelle Cantu
Drag Queen Tequila Rose (Right) comforts the family of Omar Anthony Leos during SMTX Pride’s drag show, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Industry.

Among the rainbow-colored decor and clothing that covered Industry, a family who recently lost a loved one received cheers and comfort from drag queens and festival attendees who joined them to remember him.

On Sept. 6, SMTX Pride held this year’s drag show in honor of Omar Anthony Leos II, educator and director, who died of complications from cancer surgery on March 13.

Leos had a passion for education and theater. He brought shows like “Real Women Have Curves,” “Admissions” and “Hairspray” to life for many theaters in San Antonio and was very involved in the city’s local theater groups and art councils.

Monica Becerra, Leos’ cousin, said she had a close relationship with him, and he had a passion for directing from a young age.

“We grew up together,” Becerra said. “We spent summers together, holidays together, spring break together for decades. He liked to direct. I was always his subject.”

Leos was an art director for several school districts, and his love for art played a huge part in his interest in drag. Becerra said he felt there was a lot of power in the arts and expression.

Monica Garcia, Leos’ friend, felt they were connected through theater and knew how to work together on stage.

“Omar directed a friend of ours first play, and I wrote the script,” Garcia said. “I definitely saw Omar’s work on stage, behind stage coaching.”

Becerra and her husband normally donated t-shirts to help raise funds for SMTX Pride. In July, they expressed interest in including a tribute to Leos to their close friend Sylvia Sandoval, SMTX Pride creator. Sandoval hadn’t known Leos very well, but because of the donations from the Becerras, she felt she could honor Leos in return.

“The family wanted to do this for him in his honor, so I respectfully said, ‘Yes,’ but other than that, they took care of all that with the drag show,” Sandoval said. “So, I let them meet the drag queens and get a little behind the scenes with them and talk about Omar.”

Until a few years ago, the drag queens who performed at the shows donated their time and kept their tips because supporting the movement was more important than money. Sandoval said having a budget for the drag queens and the drag show allowed for the option to donate to the show, which went directly to the performers.

In the beginning stages, they’d also donate their time, and we’d just raise money … no one wanted to donate because no one wanted to be involved with this whole LGBTQ protest,” Sandoval said. “So, it took us a long time to build those relationships and finally get some funding coming through for everything. Most of it was always out of my pocket. So, if I could raise it, I would give it.

Garcia had a session with a medium in August when she believed she would feel connected with her friend again through a drag performance. Weeks later, Becerra reached out to Omar’s husband, Marty, about the drag show, who then told Garcia.

“I literally first heard about [the drag show] weeks before Marty sent the flyer,” Garcia said. “I was re-listening to the recording, Omar was expressing that there was going to be a pride parade and a stage show coming together.”

At the drag show, Leos’ parents described his love for drag shows and described who he was. His family was super engaged and excited during each of the performances. The show’s first one reminded Garcia of when Omar would perform an inside joke that made her laugh.

“Omar did a very particular, slender-looking move with his arm up in the air, and he sang Blondie to the tune of ‘Call Me,'” Garcia said.

Leos’ family continues to be grateful for SMTX Pride giving back to its community and letting the community pay their respects to honor him in such a respectful way.

“I really felt like it was a true tribute to my cousin,” Becerra said. “I was so grateful they acknowledged him.”

Sandoval said she would want to continue the tradition to keep honoring people and bring awareness to loving loved ones.

We want representation for our loved ones,” Sandoval said. “In this case, it was the first time this was done, and I love the respect and honor [Leos’ family] did for him, so I would like to continue doing that.

