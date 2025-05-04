The Edge
Senior 30: Taking a risk

Katherine Anderws, PIR Director
May 4, 2025
Sarah Manning

When I first joined The University Star as a PR specialist, I had little knowledge of public relations and even less knowledge of public relations for a news organization. I decided to take a risk and apply, however, because of the encouragement of Dr. Laurie Fluker and my desire to grow outside of my classes.  

During my time as a PR specialist, I was able to contribute to an organization that daily influenced conversations on campus. I helped organize events, learned about public relations, got better at working with others and always looked forward to our weekly meetings as I adjusted to a new city and school. 

Despite how much I enjoyed being in the PR section, I wasn’t interested in a leadership role and was content to remain a specialist. Once again, however, I took a risk and applied to become assistant PR director after being encouraged by our then PR director, Carlota Pulgar. 

After becoming assistant PR director, I took on more responsibility than I was used to and pushed myself to improve my public relations skills as well as my organization and time management. Over time, I gained experience and became more confident in myself and my abilities. When our PR director graduated, I was excited to take over the role. 

Although my path with The University Star has been different than I anticipated, I am so happy I took a risk to join the organization and then took a risk to move into a leadership role. My time as PR director has been both challenging and inspiring, and I’m very grateful for the opportunity I’ve had to learn, grow and connect with those around me. I will miss my time at The University Star, and I know the lessons I’ve learned will stay with me. 

