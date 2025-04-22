The Edge
87° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Expo and showcase spread awareness on recognizing cultural histories

Vanessa Rivera, Life and Arts Contributor
April 22, 2025
Diego Medel
Texas State graduate Gabriela Solis performs with the Gamelan Lipi Awan orchestra at the sixth annual Asian Cultural Showcase, Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at the LBJ Ballroom

Students get a glimpse of Latin America and Spain through collections of different traditional items and works of art at an exhibit on the Quad.  

Faculty and students brought culture to Texas State with two events that highlighted the significance of Latin American and Asian culture. Texas State Education Abroad hosted a two-day informational event called the International Education and Cultural Expo. 

In the same week, multiple Asian student organizations came together to celebrate APIDA Heritage Month through its Asian Cultural Showcase, where students got to perform, mingle, and eat traditional foods.  

International Education and Cultural Expo 

On April 15 and 17, Education Abroad and departments within the College of Liberal Arts took to the Quad an extensive exhibit, taking students through the worlds of Latin America and Spain. 

Dr. Lupita Limage-Montesinos, expo event organizer and senior Spanish lecturer, said her goal for the exhibit was to teach students the history of Latin American culture through diverse pieces and artwork. 

“So what we’re telling them [is], ‘Hey, come and see and look at what each of [these] countries can offer you. And when you go there, enrich yourself with a lot of the history behind [the culture],'” Limage-Montesinos said. 

Various diverse pieces of artwork were displayed from countries like Ecuador, Colombia, Mexico and Argentina, representing the cultural significance of the peoples’ craftsmanship. 

“A lot of these [pieces of artwork] are handmade [by] them,” Limage-Montesinos said. “So, this represents a lot of the effort too.” 

To get more students to travel internationally, Limage-Montesinos said the exhibit provided an opportunity for students to engage in diverse Latin American history at the school. 

“The students do not have the opportunity to see all [the countries] together,” Limage-Montesinos said. “But here, it’s like you’re traveling through the whole world. [The students] can come and ask questions, so at least they gain a little bit of each of the countries that we are representing.” 

The exhibit featured items from Limage-Montesinos’ collection, many coming from her travels all over Latin America. 

“Some of these items are over 40 years [old],” Limage-Montesinos said. “I keep them because I think they’re part of me. Each of us has a little bit of each of the countries and we should be proud to be that way, and that’s what I am.” 

Limage-Montesinos said it was the department’s first time doing the expo in a large capacity. She shared she was satisfied with the team effort provided by her colleagues. 

“It’s a collective effort,” Limage-Montesinos said. “I’m truly satisfied [with] the colleagues that offered their help, [how] they have come and [delivered].” 

Many of Limage-Montesinos’ students who attended the expo shared similar views on the importance of cultural history.
 

Beau Borgmeyer, communication studies junior, said she enjoys the humanities aspect of learning about different cultures. 

“I think it’s more important to know more about the world you’re in, like we’re all here together,” Borgmeyer said. “We should know about each other. It helps people get along more, and if more people are informed, it helps preserve the history.” 

Asian Cultural Showcase
 

On April 16, many Asian student organizations gathered at the sixth Annual Asian Cultural Showcase. Through live performances and display tables, students could express the unique history of their cultures. 

Various culture clubs represented their culture through artwork. The Bangladesh Student Association represented its culture with henna painting while members of the Japanese Culture Club showed students traditional Japanese calligraphy. 

Astrid Veliz, graduate assistant for campus activities and community engagement, co-hosted the event with Deion Robbins, coordinator for campus programming, in the LBJ Ballroom. Veliz said this year’s turnout exceeded 300 students and included off and on-campus partners who joined to showcase their heritage. 

Korean Culture Club (KCC) members performed a dance to the song “Trouble” by EVNNE, a Korean pop song, expressing Korean culture. 

“We try to appropriately express like Korean culture. We usually do it through dance,” Fayth Walsh, English sophomore and president of the Korean Culture Club (KCC), said. “We just want to create a space for people to feel comfortable.” 

Walsh said the biggest part of coming together to represent Korean culture at the showcase was the friendships she made. 

“Learning about the culture is interesting and it helps you keep your eyes open for a lot of things to stay aware [of], but I met a lot of good, long-term friends through it,” Walsh said. 

Nirja Raman, biology senior and president of Alpha Sigma Rho sorority, showcased her organization at the event to gain more awareness and support Asian communities. 

“I came here to spread awareness [on] Asian interest,” Raman said. “Also, to show people that Asia is more than just a population community. There’s so many cultural significances that [Asia has] had all across the globe.” 

 

Austin Bradham, microbiology junior and president of Omega Phi Gamma fraternity, shared the event was an opportunity for students to come together to appreciate and recognize various cultural histories. 

“I think the biggest thing obviously, like, America is like a melting pot, so like, for everyone to, like, just get along with each other and everything like that,” Bradham said. ” It’s great just [for] everyone to just get together and like, just enjoy each other’s culture, learn about other people and stuff like that, especially with [the] place that we live.” 

Bradham said he hopes the showcase continues expanding its annual tradition in bringing more organizations and spreading awareness. 

“I mean obviously I hope it gets bigger and bigger and bigger,” Bradham said. “More orgs and more orgs do it every single year. I think it’s a great thing. And hopefully one day, like, this will be something of like a place like for Asian students to be able to, like, enjoy like their culture here.” 

Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State baseball raises their states following a victory over No.5 UT-Austin, Tuesday, April 1st, 2025 at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.
Texas State to host in-state rivals in Midweek showdown
Texas State sophomore golfer Sakke Siltala watches the ball after hitting it during the All-American Intercollegiate Tournament, Tuesday, Mach 19, 2024, at the Golf Club of Houstin in Humble, Texas.
Siltala’s journey to NCAA Greens
Texas State sophomore golfer Sakke Siltala watches the ball after hitting it during the All-American Intercollegiate Tournament, Tuesday, Mach 19, 2024, at the Golf Club of Houstin in Humble, Texas.
Texas State men's golf prepares for Sun Belt Conference Championship
Proposed SMTX data centers pose environmental risks
Proposed SMTX data centers pose environmental risks
Senior Kason O'Riley attempting the high jump at the 2025 NCAA Indoor Championships in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Bobcat track and field find success at various meets
Texas State sophomore golfer Yvonne Chamness hits the ball during theDr. Donnis Thompson Invitational at Hokuala. Monday, March. 18, 2024, in Lihue, Hawaii.
Texas State women's golf ends season in stroke play at Sun Belt Conference Championship
More in L&A_events
Bobcat Pride Scholarship Fund (BPSF) community engagement director Morgan Bennett (Right) and digital strategist intern Simeon Kalvin (Left) dance together during the BSF 15th Anniversary Celebration, Saturday, April 12, 2025, at Wake the Dead Coffee House.
Bobcat Pride Scholarship Fund marks 15 years of advocacy
Lexi, played by Brenda Salas (Center), accepts a flyer from Chloe, played by Meridian Parham (Right), while comforting her friend Yoonji, played by Hailey Heitmeyer (Left), who is actually dead, during the play Hookman, Sunday, April 6, 2025, at Maurice T. Suttles VFW Post 3413.
Blood splatter and bodies
Students wave their hands to the right during DJ and producer ACRAZE’s set at River Fest 2025 in Sewell Park, Thursday, April 10.
Texas State makes a splash at River Fest ’25
Tasha a 2-year-old Border Collie Mix is walked by Patrica Padovano a volunteer at the San Marcos Animal Shelter at the Woofstock adoption event, Saturday, March 29, 2025, at Industry. Tasha is available for adoption at the San Marcos Animal Shelter.
Seniors rock out for rescue dogs at benefit concert
Attendees mingle during the kickoff party for the San Marcos Studio Tour at Mothership Studios on April 5, 2025. The event launched the annual self-guided art tour featuring work by local artists throughout the city.
Not curated, just connected: San Marcos Studio Tour enters third year
Fire Spinner Katrina Rose of Pyroflow ATX performs for a crowd at the inaugural Vanilla Bean Night Market on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at the EDEN Nightclub and Cocktail Lounge. The Market was held in collaboration with the Bikini Hill Run Club.
Run, thrift, dance: market aims to redefine SMTX nightlife
More in L&A_General
Bobcat Farm Club interns Matthew McGinnis (Left) and Peal Willet(Right) remove weeds from plants, Friday, April 18,2025, on Bobcat Farm at the Freeman Center Ranch
Student-run farm aims to grow past challenges
Animal advocates clash over feral cat care
Animal advocates clash over feral cat care
Cowlick Curtis, an Alaskan Husky mix, takes a dip in the water while he waits at the shelter for his forever home, Monday, April 7, 2024, San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter.
Dog’s Day Out expands opportunities with new initiatives
Jeff with director of documentary the devil and daniel johnston.
Wittliff preserves Austin artist's archives
Guitarist for Valice James LeBlanc performs at River Fest Jams, Tuesday March 25, 2025, at the LBJ Mall. LeBlanc also plays with the bands Silver Hour and Something Else.
'It really is about networking': local bands reflect on journeys, challenges
Review: 'Novocaine' is a bloody good time
Review: 'Novocaine' is a bloody good time
Donate to The University Star