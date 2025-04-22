Expo and showcase spread awareness on recognizing cultural histories

Students get a glimpse of Latin America and Spain through collections of different traditional items and works of art at an exhibit on the Quad.

Faculty and students brought culture to Texas State with two events that highlighted the significance of Latin American and Asian culture. Texas State Education Abroad hosted a two-day informational event called the International Education and Cultural Expo.

In the same week, multiple Asian student organizations came together to celebrate APIDA Heritage Month through its Asian Cultural Showcase, where students got to perform, mingle, and eat traditional foods.

International Education and Cultural Expo

On April 15 and 17, Education Abroad and departments within the College of Liberal Arts took to the Quad an extensive exhibit, taking students through the worlds of Latin America and Spain.

Dr. Lupita Limage-Montesinos, expo event organizer and senior Spanish lecturer, said her goal for the exhibit was to teach students the history of Latin American culture through diverse pieces and artwork.

“So what we’re telling them [is], ‘Hey, come and see and look at what each of [these] countries can offer you. And when you go there, enrich yourself with a lot of the history behind [the culture],'” Limage-Montesinos said.

Various diverse pieces of artwork were displayed from countries like Ecuador, Colombia, Mexico and Argentina, representing the cultural significance of the peoples’ craftsmanship.

“A lot of these [pieces of artwork] are handmade [by] them,” Limage-Montesinos said. “So, this represents a lot of the effort too.”

To get more students to travel internationally, Limage-Montesinos said the exhibit provided an opportunity for students to engage in diverse Latin American history at the school.

“The students do not have the opportunity to see all [the countries] together,” Limage-Montesinos said. “But here, it’s like you’re traveling through the whole world. [The students] can come and ask questions, so at least they gain a little bit of each of the countries that we are representing.”

The exhibit featured items from Limage-Montesinos’ collection, many coming from her travels all over Latin America.

“Some of these items are over 40 years [old],” Limage-Montesinos said. “I keep them because I think they’re part of me. Each of us has a little bit of each of the countries and we should be proud to be that way, and that’s what I am.”

Limage-Montesinos said it was the department’s first time doing the expo in a large capacity. She shared she was satisfied with the team effort provided by her colleagues.

“It’s a collective effort,” Limage-Montesinos said. “I’m truly satisfied [with] the colleagues that offered their help, [how] they have come and [delivered].”

Many of Limage-Montesinos’ students who attended the expo shared similar views on the importance of cultural history.



Beau Borgmeyer, communication studies junior, said she enjoys the humanities aspect of learning about different cultures.

“I think it’s more important to know more about the world you’re in, like we’re all here together,” Borgmeyer said. “We should know about each other. It helps people get along more, and if more people are informed, it helps preserve the history.”

Asian Cultural Showcase



On April 16, many Asian student organizations gathered at the sixth Annual Asian Cultural Showcase. Through live performances and display tables, students could express the unique history of their cultures.

Various culture clubs represented their culture through artwork. The Bangladesh Student Association represented its culture with henna painting while members of the Japanese Culture Club showed students traditional Japanese calligraphy.

Astrid Veliz, graduate assistant for campus activities and community engagement, co-hosted the event with Deion Robbins, coordinator for campus programming, in the LBJ Ballroom. Veliz said this year’s turnout exceeded 300 students and included off and on-campus partners who joined to showcase their heritage.

Korean Culture Club (KCC) members performed a dance to the song “Trouble” by EVNNE, a Korean pop song, expressing Korean culture.

“We try to appropriately express like Korean culture. We usually do it through dance,” Fayth Walsh, English sophomore and president of the Korean Culture Club (KCC), said. “We just want to create a space for people to feel comfortable.”

Walsh said the biggest part of coming together to represent Korean culture at the showcase was the friendships she made.

“Learning about the culture is interesting and it helps you keep your eyes open for a lot of things to stay aware [of], but I met a lot of good, long-term friends through it,” Walsh said.

Nirja Raman, biology senior and president of Alpha Sigma Rho sorority, showcased her organization at the event to gain more awareness and support Asian communities.

“I came here to spread awareness [on] Asian interest,” Raman said. “Also, to show people that Asia is more than just a population community. There’s so many cultural significances that [Asia has] had all across the globe.”

Austin Bradham, microbiology junior and president of Omega Phi Gamma fraternity, shared the event was an opportunity for students to come together to appreciate and recognize various cultural histories.

“I think the biggest thing obviously, like, America is like a melting pot, so like, for everyone to, like, just get along with each other and everything like that,” Bradham said. ” It’s great just [for] everyone to just get together and like, just enjoy each other’s culture, learn about other people and stuff like that, especially with [the] place that we live.”

Bradham said he hopes the showcase continues expanding its annual tradition in bringing more organizations and spreading awareness.

“I mean obviously I hope it gets bigger and bigger and bigger,” Bradham said. “More orgs and more orgs do it every single year. I think it’s a great thing. And hopefully one day, like, this will be something of like a place like for Asian students to be able to, like, enjoy like their culture here.”