The Edge
77° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Blood splatter and bodies

Local theater’s use of special effects
Trae Solis, Life and Arts Contributor
April 15, 2025
Allison Drinnon
Lexi, played by Brenda Salas (Center), accepts a flyer from Chloe, played by Meridian Parham (Right), while comforting her friend Yoonji, played by Hailey Heitmeyer (Left), who is actually dead, during the play Hookman, Sunday, April 6, 2025, at Maurice T. Suttles VFW Post 3413.

Squirmy special effects told a story of grief and growing up in The Broke Thespians Theatre Company’s slasher comedy “Hookman.”  

The play followed Lexi, a college freshman who lost her best friend in a car accident. Soon after, she is plagued by a hook-handed killer. Taking from the world of slasher movies, the story is about “growing up in the face of grief” according to Director Miranda E. Martinez. 

“I feel like everybody experiences grief in different ways,” Martinez said. “Even just moving on to a college campus, you have to experience grief from your own previous high school life, and you have to become a whole new person. And you lose family and friends just because you’re growing up.” 

Written by Lauren Yee and produced by The Broke Thespians Theatre Company for its 2025 season, the troupe performed “Hookman”  on March 28-30 and April 4-6 at the Maurice T. Suttles VFW Post 3413 at 1701 Hunter Road. 

The production had many special effects. The cast and ensemble used blood packs for smaller bursts and concealed blood rigs for continuous spurts with strategic gory intent. The actors first practiced by popping water packs, but used two types of fake blood during the performance

“We have a standard stage blood, and then we have a food-safe, face, mouth and good-to-eat blood,” Martinez said. “We have a few moments [during the play] where chorus members pop the blood packs with their mouths, so we have a cocoa powder corn syrup blood mixture.

Hailey Heitmeyer, theatre education junior, played the character Yoonji. She said it took a few tries for the special effects crew to get the blood mixture right for rehearsals and the performance.  

“We had to figure out the right consistency not only for the blood to look realistic but also so that our eyelids didn’t get glued,” Heitmeyer said. “Once [the first mixture] got on my face and it dried just a little bit, my eyelids got stuck open, and I could barely blink.” 

James Vasquez, communication studies freshman and a chorus member, claimed the most difficult aspect of the fake blood came after the play. 

“I didn’t know it was so hard to get fake blood out of this dang floor,” Vasquez said. “On the first night we had blood, we didn’t know how to clean it. We had one Swiffer, and everyone was getting on their hands and knees with Swiffer pads at first. But now we have 3 mops, so that’s something we have improved at.” 

The play’s chorus, an ensemble of background actors, was another special effect. They formed the background of scenes themselves. Martinez said their roles ranged from the beeps, bumps and every crash of a car to a table and windows. 

“It was a day I couldn’t go to rehearsal, and so I came back one rehearsal late,” Vasquez said. “They just told me, ‘Hey, guess what? You’re a table.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, OK.’ It was something I just got thrown into. And that’s part of the gig, you just had to take some of this stuff.

According to Martinez, the effects, set and choreography convey the experience of the main character. 

“This show is really heavy about grief and how that distills in Lexi’s reality,” Martinez said. “I wanted to be able to be able to destroy and construct the world at will to show what’s happening in her brain.” 

For more information on Broke Thespians, visit https://www.brokethespianstheatrecompany.org/home. 

Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Protesters attend Palestine Solidarity SMTX‘s “San Marcos Stands against Genocide” protest, Sunday, April 13, 2025, at the San Marcos City Hall. The movement advocates for a ceasefire resolution in city council.
TXST international students face immigration, visa changes amid federal crackdown
Senior Kason O'Riley attempting the high jump at the 2025 NCAA Indoor Championships in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Multiple Bobcats set records at 44 Farms Team Invitational
Attacks on international students cannot be ignored
Attacks on international students cannot be ignored
Students wave their hands to the right during DJ and producer ACRAZE’s set at River Fest 2025 in Sewell Park, Thursday, April 10.
Texas State makes a splash at River Fest ’25
Texas State Junior #13 Keely Williams, senior #6 Ciara Trahan and Junior #9 Sydney Harvey hype each other up during the first inning of the Texas State Softball game against Sam Houston State University on February. 18, 2025.
Texas State softball sweeps Southern Miss in three games
Texas State baseball discusses next play against Southern Miss on Saturday, April 12, 2025 at Bobcat Baseball Stadium.
Texas State baseball loses series to No. 23 Southern Miss
More in fine-arts
The cast and crew of "How to Skydive Without a Parachute" pose for a photo, Saturday, March 1, 2025, at the San Marcos Public Library. Photo courtesy of Katie Henderson.
Actors bring new story to life with script reading
Freshman Andrew Tapia and Senior Amelia Hobson embrace one another during a run through of "Karagula"on Thursday, February 21 at the honors college. "Karagula" written by Phillip Ridley, is being directed by Abigail Thompson as part of her honors capstone project.
Theater students explore directing with Honors Capstone projects
'Romeo and Juliet' cast members rehearse a scene, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, at the Patti Strickel Harrison Theatre.
'Romeo and Juliet' portrays brutal world
Scholarship initiative supports musical theater students
Scholarship initiative supports musical theater students
Theatre students performing for ¡Viva Cultura! represent different ethnic groups while closing out their performances, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, at the Performing Arts Center.
Student-led performance wraps up Hispanic Heritage Month
"Our Town" cast members sit and look downstage at program faculty and "Our Town" Stage Manager Eugene Lee, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, at the Patti Strickel Harrison Theatre. The set features hanging mobiles of different props representing items mentioned in the play, such as sunflowers, stained glass, letters and heliotropes. Photo courtesy of Lauren Jurgemeyer.
Alumnus and Broadway veteran acts alongside students in TXST play
More in L&A_events
Tasha a 2-year-old Border Collie Mix is walked by Patrica Padovano a volunteer at the San Marcos Animal Shelter at the Woofstock adoption event, Saturday, March 29, 2025, at Industry. Tasha is available for adoption at the San Marcos Animal Shelter.
Seniors rock out for rescue dogs at benefit concert
Attendees mingle during the kickoff party for the San Marcos Studio Tour at Mothership Studios on April 5, 2025. The event launched the annual self-guided art tour featuring work by local artists throughout the city.
Not curated, just connected: San Marcos Studio Tour enters third year
Fire Spinner Katrina Rose of Pyroflow ATX performs for a crowd at the inaugural Vanilla Bean Night Market on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at the EDEN Nightclub and Cocktail Lounge. The Market was held in collaboration with the Bikini Hill Run Club.
Run, thrift, dance: market aims to redefine SMTX nightlife
Award winning finger style guitarist Edgar Cruz performs fingerstyle arrangements of classic songs, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, at the Texas State Music Building Recital Hall. Cruz performed with his brother Mark Cruz who is a guitar professor at Texas State.
Strings and stories: Edgar Cruz reflects on life through guitar performance
Food featured in "Sweet Home Café", a cookbook from the National Museum of African American History & Culture is served at Commons Dining Hall, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. Food from the cookbook was served in Harris and Commons Dining Hall as a part of Texas State's celebration of Black History Month.
Dining halls celebrated Black History Month with African American cuisine
The Mitchell Center, September 1995, in San Marcos. The Mitchell Center operated as an after school and summer reading program from 1995-2000 and included the Rearing Our Own to Succeed after-school program, which started in 1992. Photo courtesy of William Porterfield.
Community celebrates 30th anniversary of Mitchell Center
Donate to The University Star