Communication studies sophomore Jazzalyn Perez (Left), health science junior Diego Herrera (Center) and pre-business junior Princess-Deja Sprauve (Right) draw messages on jeans to support survivors of sexual assault Denim Day, Wednesday, March 26, 2025, on The Quad. Students Against Violence will display the jeans from April 2-16 on Alkek Library’s fourth floor and the LBJSC Hub.