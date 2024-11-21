71° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Review: New Wicked movie honors musical adaptation, defies expectations

Marisa Nuñez, Editor-in-Chief
November 21, 2024
Marisa Nuñez
Wicked movie poster on new IMAX screen, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, in Kyle, Texas.

One of the most beloved Broadway shows will make its debut in theatres after long anticipation on Friday, Nov. 22.

The new Wicked film’s foundation starts with L. Frank Baum’s book The Wonderful Wizard of Oz and its 1939 film adaptation. Followed by Gregory Maguire’s 1995 novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West which paved the way for the Wicked musical that first debuted on Broadway in 2003, the lineup was believed to be a tough act to follow.

Instead, Wicked pays homage to the musical shifting the story slightly from stage to screen by adding depth through creative set designs, character portrayals and additional scenes.

“The show is its own thing. The show is its own legend. I think this film is both an homage to the show and the book. We also get to create something really new and slightly different to what you’d be used to seeing,” Cynthia Erivo, Elphaba in Wicked movie, said in an interview with Collider.

Director of Wicked Jon M. Chu decided to split the movie into two parts in 2022. At a whopping two hours and 40 minutes, the movie greatly exceeds the time of the musical adaptation’s first act, which is only about 1 hour and 30 minutes and is longer than the entire musical itself by 10 minutes.

Although the numbers may appear daunting, the extended time of the Wicked movie allows for a more detailed exploration of the musical’s first act. New scenes include sorcery sessions with Elphaba and Madame Morrible which were only mentioned to happen in the musical.

One big concern surrounding Wicked was its color grading. When the trailer was first released, fans quickly flooded TikTok to comment on the lack of color. Comments included that some shots of the film were backlit, washed out or didn’t have the same color grading as The Wizard of Oz, which was originally filmed in technicolor.

Even though the color grading differs from The Wizard of Oz, the film isn’t as undersaturated and underexposed as comments on the trailer suggest. There is an abundant use of color throughout the entire movie from Galindas signature pink to the deep greens of Emerald City.

Unlike the musical, the movie struggles with having a silly tone and a serious one. Maguire’s Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West had a serious tone that was left out of the musical, which has a lighter sillier tone. With the extra time in the movie, Chu uses more in-depth characterization and plot from the book causing the serious tone of the novel to clash with the silly tone of the musical.

Erivo and Ariana Grande embody their roles as Elphaba and Galinda. Given the movie’s more serious tone, both actors add more depth to each character like Elphaba’s concern for animal rights and Galinda’s kindness.

As for the music, both Erivo and Grande give remarkable performances. There were some slight changes to the songs but they match each actor’s portrayal of their characters and don’t mock the original score.

Besides the acting and singing, the movie is notable for its intricate set designs. There is a heavier use of CGI due to the nature of the story, but fantasy-like sets of Munchkinland, Shiz University and Emerald City stand out with their steampunk elements that make viewers feel as if they are a part of the land of Oz.

There are questions about how Chu will decide to take on the second act as it is 30 minutes shorter than act one with less popular songs than “Defying Gravity” and “Popular.” Wicked part two is expected to come out on Nov. 21, 2025.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
TXST to freeze tuition increase through 2025-26
TXST to freeze tuition increase through 2025-26
The Texas State baseball team gather together before the game against UTSA, Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State baseball signs a dozen players from the class of 2025
Texas State setter Ryann Torres (14) rushes to celebrate a scored point with outside hitter Samantha Wunsch (8) and other team members on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Three Bobcats named to First-Team All-Sun Belt
Scholarship initiative supports musical theater students
Scholarship initiative supports musical theater students
logo
Letter to the Editor: Stop forcing freshmen to live on campus
More in film-reviews
4 stars
Countdown to the Oscars: “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” is a different Tarantino
Countdown to the Oscars: Nostalgia still pays in 2020 with &#8220;The Irishman&#8221;
Countdown to the Oscars: Nostalgia still pays in 2020 with “The Irishman”
5 stars
Countdown to the Oscars: “Parasite” is the best movie that will not win
4 stars
Countdown to the Oscars: “Marriage Story” shows love through divorce
3 stars (1)
Countdown to the Oscars: “Joker” gets an amusing amount of nominations
4 stars
Countdown to the Oscars: “Jojo Rabbit” brings comedy to the Oscars
More in L&A_General
Fashion merchandising junior Jalissa Urbina (Left) honors the project leaders on stage during the FMA Fashion Show, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, at the Price Center.
FMA embraces creative freedom with fashion show
The Homecoming Service Project School Supply Drive donation bin, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, in the Shirley R. Harris Student Lounge at the LBJ Student Center.
'Roots of Texas State': service project gives back to education
RFSA Homecoming Reunion sparks reflections on legacy
RFSA Homecoming Reunion sparks reflections on legacy
English freshman Celia Strang holds positive signs, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, at the Stallions statue.
"Stand tall": TXST community bands together after demonstration
A veteran on the San Marcos Kiwanis Club’s float waves and points to crowd members during the San Marcos Veterans Day Parade, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, through Downtown San Marcos.
San Marcos celebrates annual Veterans Day Parade
(Left to Right) Electrical engineering freshman Cody Kostencki, psychology freshman Helaina Holder, criminal justice freshman Ashley Gomez, and psychology freshman Nasseem Vares represent the political science department while attending the 2024 election watch party, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, at George's.
Texas State students gather to discuss key issues in 2024 election
Donate to The University Star