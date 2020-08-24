(Photo Gallery) Students, faculty return to campus for first day of classes

Texas State students, faculty and staff returned to campus Aug. 24 for the first official class day of the fall semester — with face masks, social distancing reminders and free hand sanitizer.

Following months of students not being on campus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the first day brought life to what was a ghost town in early summer.

Where seating was possible, there was an every-other-seat requirement; some instructors opted to teach classes outdoors; shuttles were only able to transport 20 passengers at a time. Hand sanitizer and informational posters were stationed around every corner. Walking around long enough, one might have even found a lone musician practicing her, his or their instrument solo.

Take a look. This is the new normal.

Gallery | 19 Photos Ali Mashburn Students take pictures of each other on the first day of classes, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, outside on The Quad.

