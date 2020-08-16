(Photo Gallery) Incoming freshmen arrive on campus for first day of move-in
August 16, 2020
Students, families and resident assistants faced the summer heat Aug. 16 as Texas State welcomed its newest Bobcats to campus for the first day of resident hall move-in following the COVID-19 outbreak.
While move-in can be an exciting and nerve-racking time for new students as they transition to college living, multiple safety precautions were enforced to ensure smooth sailing.
To decrease the number of people entering the dormitories and maintain social distancing, only two people were allowed to join the residents as they moved in. 30-minute move-in times were scheduled based on students’ last two digits of their ID numbers, and masks were required at all times.
Denys Ware, a healthcare and administration senior, is entering her fourth semester as a resident assistant. She moved into Chautauqua and Gaillardia Hall about two weeks ago and worked all day to help new residents move in.
Ware says she did not receive many questions from students regarding health and safety. Most people asked about things like parking and dumpster locations. She says she does expect health and safety questions to arise during regularly scheduled floor meetings.
New resident move-in will be from Aug. 16-19 and returning student move-in will be from Aug. 20-21.
