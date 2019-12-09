Chisum retires after 40 years
December 9, 2019
Head volleyball coach Karen Chisum announced her retirement on Monday after 40 seasons at Texas State. Chisum has been a San Marcos icon since her coaching career began in 1978 and made the record books as only the seventh NCAA volleyball coach to record 900 wins.
Chisum said that retirement doesn’t change her feelings as a Bobcat.
“To me, there is no greater place than Texas State University,” Chisum said. “I am, and always will be, a Bobcat through and through.”
While coaching at Texas State, Coach Chisum was a staple of the San Marcos community and Texas State Athletics as the longest-tenured head coach in school history. Chisum was able to take Texas State to the next level, bringing in nine regular season conference championships and 11 tournament championships including this season’s title won in front of a cheering Bobcat crowd.
Chisum’s accomplishments, with an all-time record of 919-599-3 and seven Coach of the Year awards under her belt, will make her well-remembered at Texas State as well as the Sun Belt Conference.
Chisum thanked Bobcat parents, her family, staff, administrators and Bobcat Nation for supporting her throughout her career in a written statement.
“This is not the end,” Chisum said. “I am healthy and have met my professional goals. My life has been enriched by all whose paths I have crossed as a student at Southwest Texas and throughout my career here at Texas State.”
Senior defensive specialist Micah Dinwiddie said that Chisum’s teachings will be carried with her even after her time as a Texas State volleyball player.
“Coach Chisum has not only impacted me on the court, but for my life,” Dinwiddie said. ” I will never forget the lessons she has taught me that I will take with me forever. I felt a part of the Bobcat family ever since the moment I committed to play at Texas State. She will forever be in my heart.”
Chisum said that the groundwork her and teams past built for the program will allow Bobcat volleyball to continue to thrive.
“I am confident that the Bobcat volleyball program will continue its winning way,” Chisum said. “The program will flourish under new leadership and will continue to bring pride and positive visibility to Texas State University.”
Texas State Athletics has not announced a successor to Chisum or a search committee for her replacement at the time of writing.
