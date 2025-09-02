Business Showcase samples San Marcos spirit

San Marcos businesses gathered for the 39th annual Business Showcase on Aug. 28 at the Embassy Suites Conference Center. The showcase featured a variety of vendors, from restaurants like Baskin-Robbins, Chuy’s and Black’s Barbecue to nonprofits like School Fuel, Kiwanis and PALS.

Spirit was evident on the showcase floor, where vendors greeted visitors with energy and enthusiasm, eager to share their stories and promote their businesses. For attendees, the event offered a chance to discover new places to support and a reminder of the community’s collaborative spirit.

The showcase served as a networking event for businesses and a way to give back to the community. Page Michel, president and CEO of the San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce, has led the event for the past three years.

“People love to do business with people they know,” Michel said. “They love to meet them, shake hands and feel like they know them. And so, when they’re ready for their air conditioning to be fixed or need a chiropractor or want to try a new restaurant, they love that they’ve met that person.”

For Tiffany Harris, a Chamber of Commerce ambassador who attended four previous showcases, the event is as much about fun as it is about networking.

“The whole point of this is to engage businesses and have residents find out about what’s available,” Harris said. “I think [Michel] was trying to make it more lively. Instead of people just wandering around booths, she wanted to bring in school spirit.”