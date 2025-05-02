Senior 30: To the front lines of cutlines

My time at The University Star started before I ever picked up a camera as a multimedia reporter. In fall 2023, Laura Krantz, my professor and The Star’s director, mentioned to our small class that she needed an assistant. I told her I’d quit my job to come work for her, and I did. Over the next year and a half, I had three titles under Krantz, but the work mostly stayed the same. Tucked away in a back office, I missed the energy of the newsroom. I started hanging around, asking questions, wanting to be part of it. In April 2024, photographing a massive pro-Palestine protest gave me the chance to contribute. That opportunity reminded me what I loved about photography — the energy, the emotion and the storytelling – that I was missing from doing social media for so long. After some hesitation and a lot of questions, I finally joined the multimedia team that fall.

Photographing for The Star transformed the trajectory of my career path. I explored and engaged my creativity with a technically challenging skill and discovered a new method to the art of storytelling. As a creative writer and game runner of Dungeons and Dragons, in addition to being a reporter, I cherish a story’s power to create impact, challenge perspectives and change lives. I learned that I wanted to pursue photojournalism as a career.

I also found connection and friendship with my amazingly talented peers at The Star who challenged me to improve my craft in a way that classroom settings hadn’t before. I look up to many of those I will be graduating with because of their dedication.

My only regret is not joining sooner. I had dismissed The University Star in search of paying jobs without realizing the necessity of student media experience for a career in journalism. I will be graduating without an internship or a job because of this. I also missed out on connecting with peers. As an autistic woman, making friends and socializing is a constant struggle. I refuse to let any of this discourage me. I’ve made it this far, so I have faith my story’s just beginning.

Thank you to Laura Krantz for taking a chance, for the candid moments, and for your unwavering belief in me. Thank you to Kobe and Mandalyn, my amazing multimedia editors, for all the opportunities. Thank you to Lucciana, our crazy talented news editor, for your faith, mentorship and friendship. Thank you to Katherine, our kind PR director, for being a new friend and making my office a less lonely place. Thank you to Marisa, our loveable editor-in-chief, for the positive energy you brought to the staff – and for meeting me on the other side of our apartment complex at 2 a.m. during a breaking news fire. Thank you to my parents, family, professors, friends and partner for seeing my potential and providing endless encouragement and love. I look forward to seeing how we all shine.