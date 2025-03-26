One09West
Texas State baseball drops midweek I-35 rivalry matchup to UTSA

Jackson Kruse, Sports Editor
March 26, 2025
Nathan Moya
Texas State Sophomore Justin Vossos (20) on defense against Arkansas State, Sunday, March 23, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark.

Drew Detlefsen went 4-for-5 with three doubles and seven RBIs to lead the UTSA Roadrunners (20-7, 2-1 AAC) to a 12-9 victory against the Texas State Bobcats (11-13, 3-3 SBC) on Tuesday at Roadrunner Field in San Antonio.

Andrew Stucky had three hits and a walk, and Mason Lytle walked thrice and collected a hit.

Gunnar Brown started on the mound for UTSA and pitched five scoreless innings with seven strikeouts, two hits and two walks en route to earning the win.

Jake Cothran pitched a scoreless sixth, Connor Kelley gave up three runs in 1 ⅓ innings, Kendall Dove allowed four runs, three earned, in ⅓ of an inning and James Hubbard gave up two runs in the ninth.

Chase Mora, Theo Kummer and Justin Vossos each hit a home run.

The Bobcats used eight different pitchers. Jackson Mayo started and accounted for one inning, allowing three runs, two earned. Colby Diaz allowed two runs in two innings, Dylan Kerbow one in one and Hayde Key four in ⅓.

John Alkire pitched a scoreless ⅔ of an inning before Braylen Timmins, Josh Glaser and Cameron O’Banan each hurled a scoreless inning.

Vossos made a throwing error in the first to give the Roadrunners their first run of the game.

UTSA scored four runs in the second on a bases-clearing double off the bat of Detlefsen, followed by an RBI single from Andrew Stucky.

Stucky increased the Roadrunners’ lead to 8-0 when he drove in two on a double down the left field line in the fourth. UTSA added two more insurance runs in the fifth after a wild pitch and sacrifice fly.

The Roadrunners led 10-0 until the seventh, where Vossos hit a solo home run to left and Mora followed with a two-run homer to the same area.

In the eighth, Vossos drove in Kummer on a single up the middle, and Dawson Park doubled down the left field line to drive in Travis Bragg, respectively, lowering Texas State’s deficit to five.

Detlefsen grabbed two runs back for UTSA in the bottom half of the eighth on a two-RBI single up the middle, giving the Roadrunners a 12-5 lead into the ninth.

Texas State added dramatics to an otherwise unexciting game in the ninth. Ian Collier reached on a throwing error to second from UTSA’s first baseman, allowing a run to score before Kummer created a potential save situation by hitting a three-run home run to left with one out. However, Bragg grounded out and Vossos struck out, respectively, to end the game.

Texas State outhit UTSA 10-9, whereas the Roadrunners outwalked the Bobcats 13-6.

Next, the Bobcats are scheduled to face the UIW Cardinals (13-14, 1-11 SLC) at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Bobcat Ballpark. University Star sports reporter Paige Wilson (@paige_wilson_14) will provide live updates on X.

