The University Star
The University Star
The University Star









Chase Mora shines as Bobcats complete sweep against Arkansas State

Jackson Kruse, Sports Editor
March 23, 2025
Nathan Moya
Texas State junior infielder Chase Mora (2) runs home after a home run against Arkansas State, Sunday, March 23, 2025, at Bobcat Ballpark.

Coming off a down season in 2024 following a spectacular freshman campaign in 2023, Chase Mora has seemingly refound his groove at the plate right when the Bobcats need it.

Texas State baseball held a six-game losing streak and suffered season-ending injuries to Sam Hall and Ethan Farris entering the series with Arkansas State. Despite that, Mora ensured the positives outweighed the negatives for Texas State baseball this weekend, hitting .500 in the three-game set with the Red Wolves en route to a 3-0 sweep for the Bobcats.

In the series finale, the junior infielder went 4-for-4 with a three-run home run and two doubles as Texas State (11-12, 3-3 Sun Belt) defeated Arkansas State (10-13, 2-4 Sun Belt) 6-3 on Sunday at Bobcat Ballpark.

Justin Vossos also shined at the plate for Texas State, going 2-for-4 with a double and scoring twice.

After a rough beginning to the season, right-handed pitcher Jackson Teer earned his first Division I win after giving up two runs in seven innings with five strikeouts. The former D3Baseball National Pitcher of the Year allowed six baserunners: two hits, two walks and two hit-by-pitches.

Bryson Dudley pitched the eighth inning and allowed one run. Carson Laws pitched a scoreless ninth en route to earning his fifth save of the season.

Eight pitchers saw action for Arkansas State. Jack Hibbard suffered the loss, starting the game and allowing four earned runs on seven hits.

Ian Collier gave Texas State a 1-0 lead in the first inning on an RBI single to right center field. Mora’s three-RBI home run came in the second, increasing the Bobcats’ lead to 4-0.

Drake Anderson cut Texas State’s lead in half on a two-run homer to left in the fourth before Mora stole third and scored on an errant throw from the Arkansas State catcher in the bottom half of the inning.

Both teams added one more run in the eighth, with Wil French driving in a run on a groundout and Alan Shibley reaching on a dribbler due to a wild throw to first from the Red Wolves catcher that allowed Vossos to score.

The Bobcats collected eleven hits, while the Red Wolves had three.

Next, Texas State is scheduled to face I-35 rival UTSA at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Roadrunner Field in San Antonio. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.

