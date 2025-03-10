Campbell puts up 15 runs in dominant win over Texas State baseball

The Campbell Fighting Camels (6-10) scored eight runs in the third inning as they defeated Texas State (8-7) 15-4 on Sunday at Jim Perry Stadium in Buies Creek, North Carolina.

Campbell’s Andrew Schuldt and Lukas Schramm recorded the game’s only home runs, where Schuldt homered in the bottom of the third and Schramm in the bottom of the eighth.

Ten Fighting Camels scored at least one run. Schuldt led the way with four, followed by two from Schramm and two from Charlie Meglio.

Campbell had three pitchers come out of the bullpen after David Rossow threw 79 pitches in five innings, recording six strikeouts and zero walks. Rossow picked up his first win of the season after three straight losses to start 2025.

Eight Texas State pitchers pitched this game, which was started by Austin Eaton. Eaton pitched two innings for a total pitch count of 42 and gave up six earned runs on five hits. Eaton suffered his second loss of the season, recording only two strikeouts.

The Bobcats recorded seven strikeouts and allowed nine walks.

The Bobcats didn’t score their first run until the sixth inning when the game was about out of reach. The Fighting Camels were up 9-0 when Texas State center fielder Samson Pugh scored a run from catcher Theo Kummer’s single to center field, followed by a run from shortstop Ryne Farber on a Chase Mora flyout.

The Bobcats didn’t score again until the top of the eighth, where Kummer scored a run off an error. First baseman Ethan Farris drove in a run on an RBI walk later in the inning.

Next, the Bobcats travel back to San Marcos to face the TCU Horned Frogs on Tuesday. The first pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m., and streaming will be available on ESPN+.