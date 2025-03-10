77° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star


The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Campbell puts up 15 runs in dominant win over Texas State baseball

Kendall Berry, Sports Reporter
March 10, 2025
Nathan Moya
Texas State Senior Austin Eaton (40) pitching against Grand Canyon, Sunday, March 2nd, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark.

The Campbell Fighting Camels (6-10) scored eight runs in the third inning as they defeated Texas State (8-7) 15-4 on Sunday at Jim Perry Stadium in Buies Creek, North Carolina.

Campbell’s Andrew Schuldt and Lukas Schramm recorded the game’s only home runs, where Schuldt homered in the bottom of the third and Schramm in the bottom of the eighth.

Ten Fighting Camels scored at least one run. Schuldt led the way with four, followed by two from Schramm and two from Charlie Meglio.

Campbell had three pitchers come out of the bullpen after David Rossow threw 79 pitches in five innings, recording six strikeouts and zero walks. Rossow picked up his first win of the season after three straight losses to start 2025.

Eight Texas State pitchers pitched this game, which was started by Austin Eaton. Eaton pitched two innings for a total pitch count of 42 and gave up six earned runs on five hits. Eaton suffered his second loss of the season, recording only two strikeouts.

The Bobcats recorded seven strikeouts and allowed nine walks.

The Bobcats didn’t score their first run until the sixth inning when the game was about out of reach. The Fighting Camels were up 9-0 when Texas State center fielder Samson Pugh scored a run from catcher Theo Kummer’s single to center field, followed by a run from shortstop Ryne Farber on a Chase Mora flyout.

The Bobcats didn’t score again until the top of the eighth, where Kummer scored a run off an error. First baseman Ethan Farris drove in a run on an RBI walk later in the inning.

Next, the Bobcats travel back to San Marcos to face the TCU Horned Frogs on Tuesday. The first pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m., and streaming will be available on ESPN+.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in baseball
Texas State senior catcher Austin Munguia (42) celebrates hitting a home run against the University of Illinois with Texas State junior catcher Theo Kummer (41), Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark. Bobcats beat Illinois 5-2.
Texas State baseball regroups, evens series with Camels
Members of the Texas State Baseball team look on at the game against Binghamton, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Jake Murray strikes out 14 to lead Campbell to victory over Texas State
Texas State junior Cameron Thompson (4) celebrates the win against Grand Canyon, Sunday, March 2, 2025, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State baseball set to face Campbell in three-game series
Texas State junior LHP Alex Valentin (7) with a strikeout against Grand Canyon, Sunday, Mar. 2nd, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark.
Alex Valentin named Sun Belt Pitcher of the Week
Texas State junior infielder Chase Mora (2) at bat against Grand Canyon, Sunday, March 2, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State baseball falls to UIW in close game
Texas State graduate student first baseman Cameron Thompson (4) goes up to bat against Grand Canyon University, Sunday, March 2, 2025, at Bobcat Ballpark. Texas State defeated GCU 6-5.
Texas State baseball set to face Incarnate Word on the road
More in features
Texas State sophomore midfielder Victoria Meza (4) passes the ball down field to a teammate during the game against Marshall, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Three Texas State soccer players play at international level
Keely Williams, junior outfielder, celebrates as a play is overturned during the game against Missouri State on Friday, March 8, 2025, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcat softball secures series sweep against Bears in run-rule victory
exas State pitcher sophomore Madison Azua (22) goes to throw the ball during the game against Stephan F. Austin, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, at Bobcat Softball Stadium. Bobcats beat the Lumberjacks 3-1.
Bobcats dominate doubleheader
logo
Texas State developing revenue-sharing process with student-athletes
Texas State men's basketball team huddles during the Texas State vs. Georgia State basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State men’s basketball eliminated from SBC Tournament by ODU Monarchs
Texas State junior outfielder Keely Williams (13) slides into first base against New Mexico on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State softball back at home to take on Missouri State
More in Sports
Texas State junior pitcher Emma Strood (25) pitches against the University of New Mexico, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025 at the Bobcat Softball Stadium. The Bobcats beat the Lobos 6-2.
Three takeaways from Texas State softball's 2-3 weekend at the Texas A&M Invitational
Senior #3 Crystal Smith and Accounting Senior #11 Jaylin Foster high-five each other at the game against the Ragin' Cajuns on Feb 19, 2025.
Marshall ends Texas State women's basketball's season in Sun Belt Tournament
TXST redshirt senior forward Tylan Pope (9) prepares to jump to attempt a shot during the game against James Madison University, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, at Strahan Arena. Pope scored 23 out of the Bobcats' 102 points.
Tylan Pope named to All-Sun Belt Second Team
Aiden Hayes adds more accolades to his name
Aiden Hayes adds more accolades to his name
Co-owners of Hangry Joe's David Thompson (left) and Brandon Wilhelm (right) pose outside of the store during the ribbon cutting ceremony, Thursday, February 6, 2025.
New partnership benefits student-athletes
Texas State sophomore guard Kaden Gumbs (11) rushes the basketball towards the basket during the men's basketball game against James Madison University, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, at Strahan Arena. Texas State won 102-93 in double overtime.
2025 Sun Belt Men’s Basketball Championship preview
Donate to The University Star