Texas State baseball set to face Campbell in three-game series

Grace Darcy, Sports Reporter
March 7, 2025
Nathan Moya
Texas State junior Cameron Thompson (4) celebrates the win against Grand Canyon, Sunday, March 2, 2025, at Bobcat Ballpark.

Coming off a 7-6 loss against the Incarnate Word Cardinals on Tuesday, the Texas State Bobcats (7-5) are traveling to face the Campbell Fighting Camels (4-9) for a three-game series this weekend at Jim Perry Stadium in Buies Creek, North Carolina.

Taking the mound for the Bobcats on Friday will be Jesus Tovar, who has obtained 13 strikeouts and a 2.08 ERA. Alex Valentin is slated to start on Saturday with his 11 strikeouts and 4.76 ERA. On the final day, Austin Eaton will start for the Bobcats with his 5.68 ERA.

Bryson Dudley has obtained three wins to lead in that category for Texas State and leads in strikeouts (20) and ERA (3.52). Ryne Farber leads the Bobcats in hits (16), stolen bases (5) and batting average (.356), while Theo Kummer leads in putouts (66).

The Camels are coming off an 11-1 loss against NC State in seven innings. Jonah Oster hit a home run for the Camels in the loss, giving him a team-leading four for the season.

Darnell Parker Jr. leads the Camels with a .432 batting average and 16 hits. Andrew Schuldt leads in RBIs (14) and slugging percentage (.690).

The probable starters for the Camels are Jake Murray, Jackson Roberts and David Rossow. Murray, who has a 3.68 ERA and leads the team in strikeouts (21), is expected to take the mound on Friday. Roberts will start on Saturday and has obtained 13 strikeouts and a 4.63 ERA. For the final game, Rossow is expected to take the mound after starting three times for the Camels with his 9.00 ERA.

The first pitch is set for 5 p.m. on Friday and will be available to stream on FloCollege. Saturday’s game is set for 2 p.m., and Sunday’s game is set for 12 p.m.

