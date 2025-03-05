72° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star


The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Texas State baseball falls to UIW in close game

Ayden Oredson, Sports Reporter
March 5, 2025
Ayden Oredson
Texas State junior infielder Chase Mora (2) at bat against Grand Canyon, Sunday, Mar. 2nd, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark.

In a game that felt very reminiscent of the 2024 season, the Texas State Bobcats (7-5) dropped an intensely contested matchup 7-6 to the Incarnate Word Cardinals (8-5) on Tuesday at Sullivan Field in San Antonio.

Reliever Jonah Posey helped limit the damage against Texas State in the last 2 2/3 innings, striking out three and only giving up one earned run and two hits en route to earning the victory.

The Bobcats struck the first punch with a four-run first inning that included an Ethan Farris RBI double and a Zachary Gingrich RBI single before Cole Tabor launched his first home run of the season, a two-run bomb into right.

Pitching failed to produce the necessary results to help maintain the Bobcats’ lead. Right-handed pitcher Taylor Seay started on the mound for Texas State, allowed two runs in two innings and essentially converted the game into a bullpen game following his exit, where the Bobcats then utilized Colby DiazMatthew Tippie and Bryson Dudley.

The Cardinals slowly but surely started to crawl back into the game following a rough first inning. Rob Liddington Jr. and Tyler Cowen were critical in helping Incarnate Word’s counteroffensive throughout the game. Liddington Jr crushed his team-leading fifth home run of the season in the fourth inning as Cowen provided two big run-scoring hits before a successful sacrifice bunt in the sixth inning gave him three runs batted in on the day.

Texas State showed some signs of life in the later innings when Cameron Thompson delivered in the top of the eighth for his first home run of the season to tie the game at 6-6.

In a tie game with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, the Cardinals sent out pinch hitter Jake Weaver with Dudley on the mound. Weaver sent a long home run into right field to give Incarnate Word its first win over Texas State since 2022.

The offenses for both teams played well, even with how windy it was throughout the game. The wind helped carry the ball and even created critical mistakes defensively for the Bobcats in the outfield that allowed the Cardinals to find themselves back in the game.

Incarnate Word left only four players on base throughout the game, while the Bobcats left nine.

The Bobcats will be heading out of state for the first time this season to Buies Creek, North Carolina, to play a weekend series against the Campbell Fighting Camels. Game one of the series is slated to start at 5 p.m. on Friday and will be available to be streamed on FloSports.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in baseball
Texas State graduate student first baseman Cameron Thompson (4) goes up to bat against Grand Canyon University, Sunday, March 2, 2025, at Bobcat Ballpark. Texas State defeated GCU 6-5.
Texas State baseball set to face Incarnate Word on the road
Texas State junior third baseman Chase Mora (2) goes up to bat against Grand Canyon University, Sunday, March 2, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark. Bobcats defeated GCU 6-5.
Chase Mora hits a walk-off single against Grand Canyon
Texas State sophomore short stop Ryan Farber (3) prepares to go up to bat against Binghamton, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark. Bobcats beat Binghamton 8-7.
Farber ranks as a top 100 prospect in 2026 MLB draft class
Grand Canyon University senior outfielder Michael (30) slides into home base, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark. Bobcats lost to GCU 4-0.
Early lead not enough as Bobcats drop series to Grand Canyon
Grand Canyon University junior starting pitcher Isaac Lyon (9) pitches against Texas State, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark. Bobcats lost to GCU 4-0.
Bobcats baseball thrashed by the Antelopes
Texas State sophomore shortstop Ryne Farber (3) celebrates Texas State's win over Binghamton, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark. Bobcats beat Binghamton 8-7.
Should Texas State be in D1Baseball's Top 25?
More in features
New H-E-B could address food desert in east San Marcos
New H-E-B could address food desert in east San Marcos
Texas State students out to dinner at Root Cellar Cafe.
Some SMTX businesses thrive amidst recent closures
Speak On It: Golden Elites President on TXST diversity
Speak On It: Golden Elites President on TXST diversity
Award winning finger style guitarist Edgar Cruz performs fingerstyle arrangements of classic songs, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, at the Texas State Music Building Recital Hall. Cruz performed with his brother Mark Cruz who is a guitar professor at Texas State.
Strings and stories: Edgar Cruz reflects on life through guitar performance
TXST sophomore guard Kaden Gumbs (11) rushes the basketball towards the basket during the men's basketball game against James Madison University, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, at Strahan Arena. Texas State won 102-93 in double overtime.
2025 Sun Belt Men’s Basketball Championship preview
Texas v Becerra could harm disability rights for students
More in Sports
Star Sports Podcast - Episode 3
Junior Abigail Parra runs at the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025.
Coach John Frazier and 19 Bobcats earn All-Conference honors
Texas State women's basketball players show support from the bench at the game against the Ragin' Cajuns on Feb 19, 2025.
2025 Sun Belt Conference Women's Basketball Championship preview
Texas State senior Sofia Fortuno celebrates after a winning hit against Tarleton State on Feb. 14, 2025.
Texas State tennis closes out pre-conference play with eight-match win streak
The Texas State Softball team huddles awaiting their game against Lipscomb University on Saturday, February 8, 2025, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Dominant pitching and poor defense gives Idaho State 5-0 win over Texas State
Texas State head coach GJ Kinne walks around the field before the spring game, Saturday, Apr. 22, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State football adds Cal's Cole Johnson to its coaching staff
Donate to The University Star