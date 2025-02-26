82° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star


The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Tayton Conerway shines as Bobcats fall to Trojans at home

Luke Landa, Sports Reporter
February 26, 2025
Allison Drinnon
TXST graduate guard Drue Drinnon (55) looks past Troy University players for a teammate to pass the basketball to during the men’s basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, at Strahan Arena. Texas State lost the game 74-69.

Tayton Conerway scored 24 points with six combined blocks and steals for the Troy Trojans to put away the Bobcats 74-69 on Tuesday at Strahan Arena.

The second leading scorer on the night for the Trojans was starting forward Myles Rigsby. Rigsby scored 15 points and knocked down 11 of his 13 attempted free throws.

Tylan Pope was a bright spot on the night for the Bobcats. Pope was the game’s highest scorer with 25 points and knocked down all eight of his shots from the charity stripe.

The Trojans gathered 18 offensive rebounds as the Bobcats struggled to box out. Each player in the Trojan starting lineup collected at least one offensive rebound.

“I would say the [Trojans] played with more [urgency],” Bobcats head coach Terrence Johnson said.

The Bobcats will have the opportunity to finish the regular season on a high note at home Friday night when they face an uber-talented James Madison squad. The Dukes are red hot and will ride a five-game win streak into Strahan Arena.

The game between Texas State and James Madison will be available to stream on ESPN+.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State junior #13 Keely Williams and Applied Arts & Sciences Senior #21 Presley Glende greet each other on the field at the Texas State Softball game against Sam Houston State University on February. 18, 2025.
Three takeaways from Texas State softball's 2-1 week
Sophia Gerke
Companies eye San Marcos for potential data centers
Texas State sophomore golfer Yvonne Chamness hits the ball during theDr. Donnis Thompson Invitational at Hokuala. Monday, March. 18, 2024, in Lihue, Hawaii.
Texas State women's golf places 14th at Chevron Collegiate
Texas State sophomore shortstop Ryan Farber (3) celebrates getting a player from Binghamton out, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark. Bobcats beat Binghamton 8-7.
Bobcats walk into Aggieland, topple #1 team in the country
Texas State senior Sofia Fortuno calculates her shot as she clears the net at the match against Tarleton State on Feb. 14, 2025.
Bobcats tennis defeats Lumberjacks, extends win streak to seven
Danny David-Linahan brings MLB experience to Texas State
Danny David-Linahan brings MLB experience to Texas State
More in mens-basketball
Texas State senior forward Tylan Pope (9) gets hyped up with junior guard Coleton Benson (22) before the start of the game against ULM, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. The Bobcats won against the Warhawks 80-63.
Texas State men's basketball getting healthy in time for Sun Belt Conference Tournament
Texas State junior guard Mark Drone (4) dribbles the ball toward the net at the game against University of Louisiana-Monroe, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
Drone hits game-winning layup as Texas State beats South Alabama in overtime
Texas State junior guard Mark Drone (4) dribbles the ball toward the net at the game against University of Louisiana-Monroe, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats dominant paint, top ULM 80-63
Texas State senior forward Tylan Pope (9) shoots the ball against Georgia State on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats men's basketball loses in overtime, can’t overcome Dunning Jr’s 34 points
Texas State senior forward Tylan Pope (9) shoots the ball against Georgia State on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
Pope shines, Morgan & Drone return from injury as TXST snaps five-game skid
Texas State graduate guard Dylan Dawson (0) looks for an open teammate to pass the ball to during the men's basketball game against Arkansas State University, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats lose five straight, what seems to be the problem?
More in Sports
High jumper Kason O'Riley aims to win gold in SBC Indoor Championships
High jumper Kason O'Riley aims to win gold in SBC Indoor Championships
Texas State senior catcher Austin Munguia (42) celebrates hitting a home run against the University of Illinois with Texas State junior catcher Theo Kummer (41), Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark. Bobcats beat Illinois 5-2.
Texas State baseball faces No. 1 Texas A&M in College Station
Texas State junior catcher Karmyn Bass (15) prepares to hit a pitch from the University of New Mexico, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025 at the Bobcat Softball Stadium. Bobcats beat the Lobos 6-2.
Offense explodes as Bobcats throttle Salukis to end San Marcos Classic
Texas State junior biochemistry major Emily Niers makes a focused hit at the match against Tarleton on Feb. 14, 2025.
Bobcats tennis winning streak extended with dominant win over UTRGV
Texas State junior pitcher Emma Strood (25) pitches against the University of New Mexico, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025 at the Bobcat Softball Stadium. The Bobcats beat the Lobos 6-2.
Texas State softball beats Salukis, falls to Jayhawks
Texas State senior catcher Austin Munguia (42) celebrates hitting a home run against the University of Illinois, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark. Bobcats beat Illinois 5-2.
Texas State baseball splits doubleheader with Illinois
Donate to The University Star