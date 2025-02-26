Tayton Conerway shines as Bobcats fall to Trojans at home

Tayton Conerway scored 24 points with six combined blocks and steals for the Troy Trojans to put away the Bobcats 74-69 on Tuesday at Strahan Arena.

The second leading scorer on the night for the Trojans was starting forward Myles Rigsby. Rigsby scored 15 points and knocked down 11 of his 13 attempted free throws.

Tylan Pope was a bright spot on the night for the Bobcats. Pope was the game’s highest scorer with 25 points and knocked down all eight of his shots from the charity stripe.

The Trojans gathered 18 offensive rebounds as the Bobcats struggled to box out. Each player in the Trojan starting lineup collected at least one offensive rebound.

“I would say the [Trojans] played with more [urgency],” Bobcats head coach Terrence Johnson said.

The Bobcats will have the opportunity to finish the regular season on a high note at home Friday night when they face an uber-talented James Madison squad. The Dukes are red hot and will ride a five-game win streak into Strahan Arena.

The game between Texas State and James Madison will be available to stream on ESPN+.