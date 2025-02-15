75° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Bobcat softball wins two on Valentines

Adrian Ramirez, Senior Sports Reporter
February 15, 2025
Mandalyn Lewallen
Texas State pitcher sophomore Maddy Azua (22) pitches the ball during the game against Stephan F. Austin, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, at Bobcat Softball Stadium. Bobcats beat the Lumberjacks 3-1.

What’s sweeter than one win on Valentine’s Day? Two wins on Valentine’s Day. Backed by more strong pitching and timely offense, Texas State softball won both games of its doubleheader Friday afternoon at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

“I like the way we went about the day,” Texas State head coach Ricci Woodard said. “We tried to play pitch to pitch [and] everybody tried to contribute as much as they could. It was a team effort all the way around today.”

Game One – Stephen F Austin

A strong outing from Emma Strood in the circle, along with 11 Bobcat hits and five errors from Stephen F. Austin, led Texas State to an 11-2 run-rule victory.

The Bobcats’ theme of leaving runners on base persisted through the first two innings of Friday’s contest with the Lumberjacks, as they stranded three. Kaylee Paul got the scoring started for SFA in the third inning when she tripled into right center. A sac fly later brought Paul home to give SFA the 2-0 lead.

It didn’t take long for Texas State to answer SFA’s scoring. Seven Bobcats crossed the plate in the home half of the third. RBI base hits from Keely Williams and Erin Peterson bookended the inning for the Bobcats. Woodard had a plan for her offense and stuck to it as the Bobcats bunted and singled the Lumberjacks to death in the third.

Four more Bobcats came around the score in the fourth, an inning highlighted by a triple from Ciara Trahan. From there, Presley Glende took over in the circle for the final three outs of the game, putting the finishing touches on the Bobcats’ run-rule victory.

In the circle, Strood worked four strong innings, only surrendering two runs on three hits while punching out seven batters. Strood improved to 2-0 on the young season and looks to be making her case as the Bobcats clear number two starter.

Game 2 – St. Thomas

Strong pitching was the theme for both sides during the nightcap. For Texas State, Maddy Azua turned in another quality outing, working 4 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs on three hits and sitting down eight via the strikeout. On St. Thomas’ side, Ava Kleinfeldt turned in a solid start as well, giving up two earned runs over four innings.

Scoring was non-existent in the first three frames as the game entered the fourth inning at a 0-0 stalemate. St. Thomas was first through the wall when catcher Kameron Monson lifted a ball up and out of the park for a two-run home run to give the Tommies a 2-0 lead. The Bobcats managed to scratch a run back in the bottom half of the frame thanks in part to an RBI groundout from Karmyn Bass.

Analisa Soliz held St. Thomas to a much-needed zero in the sixth inning, keeping the game at 2-1 heading into the bottom half. In the home half, Peterson tied the game with an RBI single and stole second, which caused an error that allowed Sydney Harvey to score and give the Bobcats their first lead of the game at 3-2. Williams then added a much-needed insurance run with an RBI single, scoring Peterson.

With two outs in the seventh, Tommies third baseman Cassidy Carby homered to straight away centerfield off of Soliz to bring St. Thomas within one with its three-hole batter due up. Woodard wasted no time switching back to her ace as Azua re-entered the game. Azua struck out the only batter she saw to finish off the night with a win.

With the two wins, the Bobcats moved to 3-0 in the tournament and will look to remain unbeaten when they take on Fordham and New Mexico on Saturday.

To this point, Fordham is 2-5 and coming off of a win over New Mexico 4-2, while New Mexico sits at 4-4-1 and is coming off of an 8-3 win over St. Thomas.

Texas State will open day three of the Bobcat tournament against Fordham. The first pitch against the Rams is set for Saturday at 2:30. Immediately following will be game two against New Mexico.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State recreation studies junior Melody Ellis cheers with a crowd while holding two homemade signs, protesting deporations, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, at the Stallions.
Know Your Rights: Local government bodies outline immigration policies
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
What’s happening in San Marcos this Weekend
Sophomore shortstop Ryne Farber (3) cheers after hitting a double during the game against Binghamton at Bobcat Ballpark Friday, Feb. 14, 2025.
Texas State prevails in season-opening matchup against Binghamton
Appeals Court hears arguments in San Marcos marijuana suit
Appeals Court hears arguments in San Marcos marijuana suit
Texas State junior golfer Jack Burke hits the ball during the All-American Intercollegiate, Monday, March. 18, 2024, at the Golf Club of Houston in Humble, Texas.
Burke earns Sun Belt Golfer of the Week honors
Public relations alumnus Jonathan Jones (Left) and advertising alumna Amy Jones (Right) post for their annual family photoshoot, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Austin. Photo courtesy of Jessica Rockowitz.
Couples share how they met at Texas State
More in softball
Texas State softball cheers on infielder Aiyana Coleman (17) as she finishes her home run during the game against Stephan F. Austin, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, at Bobcat Softball Stadium. Bobcats beat the Lumberjacks 3-1.
Texas State softball opens Bobcat Tournament with win over Stephen F. Austin
The Texas State Softball team huddles awaiting their game against Lipscomb University on Saturday, February 8, 2025, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Three takeaways from Texas State softball's opening weekend
Texas State softball loses to Bradley, Saturday Feb. 8, 2025, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Bobcats split doubleheader on final day of Texas State Tournament
Texas State junior outfielder Emilee Baker (1), gets ready for the upcoming game against the University of Arkansas alongside her teammates, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, at Bobcat Softball Stadium. Bobcats to Arkansas lost 3-1.
Bobcat softball gets by San Diego for first win of 2025 season
Texas State sophomore pitcher Maddy Azua releases a pitch, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, at Bobcat Softball Stadium. Bobcats lost to Arkansas 3-1.
Texas State softball drops season-opener to No. 13 Arkansas
Texas State freshman pitcher Madison Azua (22) throws a fast pitch, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, at the Bobcat Softball Stadium.
2025 Bobcat softball pitching outlook
More in Sports
Texas State senior forward Tylan Pope (9) shoots the ball against Georgia State on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
Pope shines, Morgan & Drone return from injury as TXST snaps five-game skid
Texas State junior offensive lineman Nash Jones (76) scores a touchdown off the trick play versus Rice during the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
TXST offensive lineman Nash Jones "raises NFL stock" during East-West Shrine Bowl
Texas State sophomore guard Ja'Mia Harris (8) dodges a University of South Alabama player towards the hoop during the game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State women's basketball falls to the Ragin' Cajuns in Louisiana
Texas State freshman infielder Ryne Farber (31) hits the ball, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at the Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas.
Farber & Laws earn high rankings by D1Baseball
Sophomore runner Abigail Parra makes her way to the finish at the Old Glory Gallop in Grand Prairie, Texas, Saturday, October 7, 2023.
Three Bobcats earn SBC weekly honors
Texas State graduate guard Dylan Dawson (0) looks for an open teammate to pass the ball to during the men's basketball game against Arkansas State University, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats lose five straight, what seems to be the problem?
Donate to The University Star