Bobcats split doubleheader on final day of Texas State Tournament

Adrian Ramirez, Sports Reporter
February 9, 2025
Stephanie Valderrama
Texas State softball loses to Bradley, Saturday Feb. 8, 2025, at Bobcat Ballpark.

Saturday was a tale of two different stories for Texas State softball, perfectly showcasing both the highs and the lows of collegiate athletics.

Early offense and six shutout innings from Maddy Azua propelled Texas State to a 3-0 win over Lipscomb in game one of the day, while a lack of timely hitting and 11 runners left on base spelled doom for Texas State against Bradley as the Bobcats lost game two 7-3 Saturday evening at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

Game 1

After multiple slow starts offensively to begin the season, Texas State came out with more urgency against Lipscomb, plating two runs in the game-opening frame. Sydney Harvey came around to score on a defensive error by the Bison, while Karmyn Bass plated a second run with a sacrifice fly.

Bass struck again in the third, roping a triple into right field and bringing Keely Williams all the way around the bases, giving Bass her second RBI of the afternoon.

Bass’ RBI triple was the last of the scoring for the Bobcats as well as the rest of the afternoon. Azua made her second start of the season and turned in a gem in the circle. Azua worked six shutout innings, only surrendering three hits along the way and punching out seven.

Rather than having Azua finish off the shutout, Texas State head coach Ricci Woodard called upon senior Presley Glende to finish the game. Glende worked a perfect three-up, three-down inning, picking up the save.

Game 2

Game two against Bradley was a story of missed opportunities for the Bobcats as they left the bases loaded three separate times and left 11 runners on base in total.

“We can’t have one hit through five innings against a team on their fourth game of the weekend,” Woodard said. “Our pitching is gonna keep us in ballgames and it’s not fair to them, so we need to do a better job at the plate.”

Texas State’s inability to cash in on offensive opportunities, combined with 12 hits from the Bradley offense, three of which came from third baseman Kierston McCoy, proved too much to overcome for the Bobcats.

Bradley plated one in the second, two in the third and one in the fourth to take a 4-0 lead over Texas State into the sixth inning.

The Bobcats finally broke through the wall in the home half of the sixth when Williams singled up the middle to bring Bass around. A few batters later, Mayson Garrett worked a walk to bring the Bobcats within two before the inning ended.

With the Bobcats seemingly back in striking distance, Bradley added three more insurance runs in the top of the seventh to all but put the game on ice. Texas State loaded the bases again in the home half, but as was the story for much of the weekend, the Bobcats could not cash in, dropping the game by a score of 7-3.

The Bobcats will be back in action and hosting another tournament beginning Thursday, February 13. Texas State will play host to Stephen F. Austin, St. Thomas, Fordham and New Mexico.

The Bobcats will open the tournament against Stephen F. Austin at 5 p.m. Thursday, February 13, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

Donate to The University Star