Three Arkansas State players score 19+ points in victory against Texas State

Three Arkansas State Red Wolves players finished with 19 or more points en route to a lopsided 85-74 victory against Texas State on Saturday at Strahan Arena.

Junior forward Izaiyah Nelson, the game’s leading scorer, finished with 23 points on perfect shooting. Sophomore guard Terrance Ford Jr. finished with 20 points and senior forward Kobe Julien scored 19.

Tylan Pope led Texas State in scoring with 17 points. Four Bobcats scored in double figures.

“Oftentimes we get caught up in looking at [the offensive] side of the ball,” Texas State head coach Terrence Johnson said. “They shot 63%. It’s really difficult to talk to my team about offense when the other team is shooting 63% in the first half.”

The Red Wolves outscored the Bobcats 44-30 on points in the paint and outrebounded them 37-25.

Despite the Red Wolves’ lopsided victory, Texas State, now 5-6 in conference play, showed early signs of competitive play by taking an early 10-point lead.

The Bobcats look to bounce back next Wednesday, going on the road against another conference opponent, the Old Dominion Monarchs. The Monarch’s overall record is 10-12, and their conference record is 6-4. Like Arkansas State, Old Dominion is a strong rebounding team, ranked second in the conference behind the Red Wolves.

The matchup between Texas State and Old Dominion will be held on Feb. 5 at Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.