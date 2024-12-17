Alumna champions inclusion from Texas State

Growing up with autism, Frannie Sheinberg used her alter ego, rapper Flava Fran, to find her voice. She now uses it to raise awareness for inclusion.

Sheinberg serves as a global ambassador and board member for Best Buddies, an organization that fosters acceptance by creating meaningful relationships, job opportunities and leadership programs for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). She credits her college experience for shaping her into a more confident advocate for inclusion, giving her the tools to connect with others and make a real impact in her community.

While at Texas State, Sheinberg participated in the Greek community. Though she wasn’t in a sorority herself, she was quickly embraced by groups like Alpha Delta Pi, Zeta and Delta Zeta, which helped her with many of her charity events. In the beginning, Sheinberg felt unsure of how she would be accepted into these groups, but the warmth and openness she received made her feel more welcomed than she had ever imagined.

“When I was in San Marcos, I would always go up to people and try and be friends with everyone,” Sheinberg said. “To have people do the same for me really made me feel like I belonged at college, which I know other people with IDD might be afraid of.”

Soon, Sheinberg earned a reputation for never missing a party or tailgate, and it was at these events that her rap skills first caught the attention of her peers.

Flava Fran, a persona her friends had just met, quickly became famous for freestyle rapping and sharp lyrics, eventually becoming the guest of honor and musical entertainment at a variety of philanthropic events.

However, Sheinberg wasn’t always as outgoing as she is now. Growing up, she struggled to communicate with others due to her severe sensory issues. Many doubted she would ever achieve much, but everything changed when she found an outlet in writing powerful lyrics to the beat of songs.

After having to move schools due to accommodation issues in 2009, Sheinberg remembers sitting in class watching her classmates have fun freestyling to songs and wishing she could join in and be included. When a classmate invited her to participate, she soon realized that this was the moment she began to grow out of her shell and become one of “the others.”

Before long, students approached her daily in the hallways and on the bus, eagerly throwing topics for her to rap about.

“I remember my teachers coming up to me and telling me that I was being a distraction, but that they still wanted to hear me,” Sheinberg said. “This is when I first noticed that people cared about what I had to say.”

For Flava Fran, this was a pivotal moment when her voice, once something she kept to herself, could now inspire others and bring people together.

She got her name the same year VH1’s Flavor of Love with Flavor Flav became popular, though she likes to joke that they copied her. She wasn’t always Flava Fran; she was known as “Freestyle Fran” and “Fresh Fran” before her current name stuck.

Graduating from college was a joyous milestone for Sheinberg, given the doubts she faced about finishing high school. Afterward, she became actively involved with Best Buddies, which recently recognized her as Employee of the Year. As an ambassador, she finds strength in sharing her story to help others feel seen.

Kelsey McDonald, co-program manager for Best Buddies Austin believes that what sets Best Buddies apart from other disability advocacy organizations is its balance of power between individuals with IDD and the people they are paired with.

“A lot of programs focus more on guiding those with intellectual disabilities through life and acting as mentors,” McDonald said. “Best Buddies is truly an equal playing field where both sides of the friendship are held to the same standards.”

Taylor Sweezy, McDonald’s partner at the Austin location, believes the ambassador program is perfect for people like Sheinberg, whose stories inspire others to get involved with disability programs.

“Ambassadors show people how they can use their voice, talent and experiences to not only overcome challenges but also inspire and uplift others,” Sweezy said. “[Sheinberg’s] work with Best Buddies is a testament to the fact that everyone, regardless of their abilities, has something valuable to offer.”