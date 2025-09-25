Alumni explore different life experiences at TXST exhibition
Creating a space for Texas State alumni to show off some of their most recent artworks, “Letting the River Spill” debuted at the [TXST] Galleries on Aug. 25.
Rebecca Marino, [TXST] Galleries associate director, put together the exhibit in collaboration with several talented alumni and staff from the School of Art and Design at TXST.
According to the [TXST] Galleries website, the exhibit’s goal is to explore a shared point of passage between the artists and how this impacts their personal artworks. Located on the second floor of Joann Cole Mitte, the exhibit showcases many artworks crafted by alumni with different life experiences and interests that influence their work. Each artist brought a unique aspect to the exhibit, using varying mediums and canvases to express their own artistic voices.
“[‘Letting the River Spill’]’s been nothing but awesome, it’s been a great journey,” Monica Mohnot, a School of Art and Design lecturer, said. “I feel it’s a great exhibit to see how a lot of our people came together.”
