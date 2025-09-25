Alumni explore different life experiences at TXST exhibition

Benjamin H. McVey, a community art instructor at UTSA, submitted three works entitled ‘A Glass Vessel Inside Another Inside Another III, VI and I.’ These are still-life paintings, which are paintings of real objects as opposed to paintings conjured up from imagination, created using oil on linen.

According to his website, McVey was initially drawn to the glass vessels because of their “beauty and how quiet and calm they appeared to be.” They existed with intention and sureness, two attributes he wanted in his life. The paintings became a part of his personal search for simplicity, focus and purpose.

Part of his process is arranging the glass vessels he paints to find the right combination of colors, shapes and textures. This attention to detail is clear in his final pieces, as the artworks strike a great balance between the simplicity of the glasses themselves and the complexity of the arrangements.

“My drawing approach is very architectural and design-based,” McVey said. “That’s part of the graphic design influence I have brought into my paintings.”

McVey graduated from Texas State in 1995 with a master’s in communication design. He spent over 15 years working in advertising before shifting his focus to painting and studio art, with his past corporate career influencing his current art one.

Returning to TXST for the exhibition and reception, McVey said he enjoyed the entire process, as the artists could make connections, hang out and bond with one another.

“My favorite moments were dropping off and discussing my work with Rebecca [Marino],” McVey said. “I was able to show her some newer paintings that I didn’t submit. Then the actual opening itself was wonderful … and the after party at Zelick’s was lots of fun where I was able to talk to people more one-on-one.”

“Letting the River Spill” will remain at [TXST] Galleries until Nov. 9.