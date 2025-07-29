Review: ‘Superman’ catapults a newly rebooted DC Universe

“Superman” by James Gunn is the first cinematic entry for the newly rebooted DC Universe and Gunn’s second overall project after “Creature Commandos” aired on HBO Max.

With an incredible $22.5 million from the preview night box office, including the special Tuesday screening for Amazon Prime members, the Man of Steel is set to smash financial records after reaching great heights from early reviews. Starring David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, “Superman” is a much-needed summer blockbuster and a reset for the DC brand.

One of the strengths in “Superman” is that it’s devoid of an origin story, no retread of the destruction of Krypton or seeing young Clark discover his powers. Instead, the movie directly drops the audience into action minutes after the opening text establishes that these heroes have lived and operated long before the events on screen play out.

Other heroes make appearances as well. Nathan Fillion is the smug Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced is the young and ambitious Hawkgirl, and Edi Gathegi portrays Mr. Terrific, a super-genius with impressive tech and a gruff personality. The casting choices in “Superman” are perfect from start to finish, showcasing Gunn’s familiarity with the comic material and storytelling.

The action and flight sequences have a distinct flavor to them. The camera is in front of Superman’s face, tracking when he hits those high speeds and delivers strong blows to his foes. Many of the biggest fight scenes are delightful, well-choreographed and paced. Seeing Superman, Hawkgirl, Mr. Terrific and Guy Gardner taking on a massive kaiju in the center of Metropolis escalates the enormous scale of the universe and the screen simultaneously.

The pairing of Corenswet and Brosnahan is perhaps one of the most organic and believable portrayals of Kent/Superman and Lois Lane. Brosnahan’s Lane is unflinching and self-assured. Her dedication to the truth, justice and a better tomorrow is as determined as Superman’s virtues. Corenswet’s Superman is well-rounded, embodying the principles of the historic character while still pairing the emotional values instilled by his human parents.

The real scene-stealer is Hoult’s Lex Luthor, easily the most terrifying, conniving and evil interpretation of the bald billionaire. Hoult is ice-cold in his line deliveries and wildly threatening in his schemes, doing things never seen before in prior interpretations. Meanwhile, Corenswet radiates warmth, courage and hope that inspires citizens across the world. These characteristics of each are excellent foils to one another that help sell on another’s performance.

The plot for “Superman” is simple and effective. Lex Luthor wants to rid the world of Superman due to his jealousy and misunderstanding of the Kryptonian’s abilities. Because of this, Luthor sneakily engineers situations to align a public mistrust of Superman, providing Luthor with cause to pursue and then detain him. Luthor’s machinations are undoubtedly clever and nearly work out in his favor, setting up a catastrophic and empowering finale of brains versus brawn. The third act is grand and satisfying, while opening a massive door to a new cinematic universe already teeming with life.

No comic book movie could ever exclude some of the following: cameos, easter eggs and post-credit scenes. “Superman” has all of the above, but as a complement to the story and not a primary driver of the plot. One of the most entertaining additions, action and humor-wise, was Krypto, the super-powered dog, which garnered the biggest laughs and applause throughout the night. The white-haired canine is hilarious and a great companion, depending on who you ask.

Gunn’s “Superman” is a reminder of why these comic book adaptations are so popular and beloved. From the opening minutes through the final tear-jerking scene, this one is a must-see summer event for fans old and new of the symbol of hope.

Marvin Goines is a film/TV critic who has been writing reviews on various types of multimedia since 2021. His work can be found on websites such as ‘The Cosmic Circus’ and ‘Movies We Texted About.’