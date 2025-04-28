Bobcats softball drops series in final homestand of regular season to Ragin Cajuns

Texas State softball (31-18, 13-8 SBC) fell just short of a late comeback as the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (25-24, 11-10 SBC) took the rubber match in the Bobcats’ home finale 4-3 Sunday afternoon at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

Mallory Wheeler started the game for Louisiana and pitched 6 2/3 innings, striking out six Bobcats in the process. She earned her 10th win of the season and did not give up any earned runs until the seventh inning when Texas State attempted to rally, giving up three earned runs before being pulled.

Louisiana scored first in the top of the second inning as a result of an error from second basemen Sydney Harvey, scoring Mia Norwood easily to give the Cajuns an early 1-0 lead.

In the next inning, the Cajuns exploded to a 4-0 lead thanks to Emily Smith. She smacked a 1-2 count for a three-run homer into left field off Maddy Azua, who replaced starter Emma Strood.

The bottom of the seventh saw the most action for the Bobcats offense. Texas State put up four hits in an attempt to rally and win its final home game of the year. Shortstop Erin Peterson got the Bobcats on the board with an RBI single up the middle. Immediately after, Keely Williams would launch a two-RBI double into left center-field, seemingly bringing Texas State back from the dead, all with two outs.

Aiyana Coleman pinched hit for Emily Fish and was intentionally walked for the eighth time of the weekend. Louisiana subbed in Tyra Clary to close the game with just one out needed and she got the job done. Kamryn Bass flied out to centerfield, securing the series for the Ragin’ Cajuns.

The Bobcats are 4-6 in their last 10 games played. During this stretch the offense for Texas State has been less than ideal, and pitching has not been ideal either.

Going into the final weekend of the regular season, the Sun Belt Conference Regular season title will be determined between three teams: Louisiana-Monroe, Texas State, and Coastal Carolina. ULM will host the Bobcats this upcoming weekend, while Coastal Carolina will travel to North Carolina to play Appalachian State.

Texas State is set to face the Warhawks beginning on May 1st and ending May 3 in Monroe, Louisiana. Games one and two are slated to start at 6 p.m. while the game three finale will start at 1 p.m. The series will be available to stream on ESPN+.