The Edge
81° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Bobcats softball drops series in final homestand of regular season to Ragin Cajuns

Ayden Oredson, Sports Reporter
April 28, 2025
Ayden Oredson
Texas State junior pitcher Emma Strood (25) pitching against Troy, Friday, April 18th, 2025 at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

Texas State softball (31-18, 13-8 SBC) fell just short of a late comeback as the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (25-24, 11-10 SBC) took the rubber match in the Bobcats’ home finale 4-3 Sunday afternoon at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

Mallory Wheeler started the game for Louisiana and pitched 6 2/3 innings, striking out six Bobcats in the process. She earned her 10th win of the season and did not give up any earned runs until the seventh inning when Texas State attempted to rally, giving up three earned runs before being pulled.

Louisiana scored first in the top of the second inning as a result of an error from second basemen Sydney Harvey, scoring Mia Norwood easily to give the Cajuns an early 1-0 lead.

In the next inning, the Cajuns exploded to a 4-0 lead thanks to Emily Smith. She smacked a 1-2 count for a three-run homer into left field off Maddy Azua, who replaced starter Emma Strood.

The bottom of the seventh saw the most action for the Bobcats offense. Texas State put up four hits in an attempt to rally and win its final home game of the year. Shortstop Erin Peterson got the Bobcats on the board with an RBI single up the middle. Immediately after, Keely Williams would launch a two-RBI double into left center-field, seemingly bringing Texas State back from the dead, all with two outs.

Aiyana Coleman pinched hit for Emily Fish and was intentionally walked for the eighth time of the weekend. Louisiana subbed in Tyra Clary to close the game with just one out needed and she got the job done. Kamryn Bass flied out to centerfield, securing the series for the Ragin’ Cajuns.

The Bobcats are 4-6 in their last 10 games played. During this stretch the offense for Texas State has been less than ideal, and pitching has not been ideal either.

Going into the final weekend of the regular season, the Sun Belt Conference Regular season title will be determined between three teams: Louisiana-Monroe, Texas State, and Coastal Carolina. ULM will host the Bobcats this upcoming weekend, while Coastal Carolina will travel to North Carolina to play Appalachian State.

Texas State is set to face the Warhawks beginning on May 1st and ending May 3 in Monroe, Louisiana. Games one and two are slated to start at 6 p.m. while the game three finale will start at 1 p.m. The series will be available to stream on ESPN+.

Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State football head coach G.J. Kinne directs the team as they face North Texas at the Servpro First Responder Bowl. Friday, Jan. 3, 2025 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
Texas State football adds new quarterback from portal
logo
Two students have immigration statuses restored after Trump Administration reverses revocations
Texas State senior wide receiver Joey Hobert (10) runs the ball down the field and past the Golden Eagles defense. Saturday, Nov. 17, 2024 at UFCU Stadium.
Joey Hobert invited to Seattle Seahawks rookie minicamp
Texas State sophomore golfer Yvonne Chamness hits the ball during theDr. Donnis Thompson Invitational at Hokuala. Monday, March. 18, 2024, in Lihue, Hawaii.
Yvonne Chamness selected to compete in NCAA Regional tournament
Texas State junior LHP Alex Valentin (7) pitching against Grand Canyon, Sunday, Mar. 2nd, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark.
Bobcats drop back-to-back games against No.20 Troy Trojans
Texas State senior quarterback Jordan McCloud (3) celebrates winning the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl against North Texas, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
Jordan McCloud receives shot at NFL with camp invite from Tampa Bay Buccaneers
More in softball
Texas State junior pitcher Emma Strood (25) pitching against Troy, Friday, April 18th, 2025 at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcat Softball evens series with Ragin' Cajuns
Texas State junior infielder Aiyana Coleman (17) rounding the bases after tying the single season home run record for Texas State against Troy, Friday, April 18th, 2025 at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Ragin' Cajuns take down Bobcats in extra innings affair
Kate Bubela, sophomore infielder, celebrates with her teammates after hitting a grand slam during the game against Missouri State on Friday, March 8, 2025, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcat softball drops third straight game in loss to Baylor
Texas State junior pitcher Emma Strood (25) pitching against Troy, Friday, April 18th, 2025 at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcat softball drops series finale to Trojans
Texas State softball infielder Aiyana Coleman (17) hitting for a bases-clearing single against UTSA, Wednesday, March 27th, 2025 at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Aiyana Coleman ties single season home run record in loss against Troy
Texas State junior outfielder Keely Williams (13) and freshman outfielder Bailee Slack (14) celebrating Erin Peterson's first career home run against Troy, Thursday, April 17th, 2025 at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Three long balls propel Bobcats over Trojans in high scoring affair
More in Sports
Senior Kason O'Riley attempting the high jump at the 2025 NCAA Indoor Championships in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Bobcat track and field sets records and makes multiple podium visits at Texas Invitational
Texas State junior offensive lineman Nash Jones (76) scores a touchdown off the trick play versus Rice during the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
Texas State football players finding new homes with professional teams
Texas State head soccer coach Steve Holeman breaks out the team after the spring game against Texas, Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State soccer adds new assistant to coaching staff
Junior Abigail Parra runs at the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025.
Three Bobcats earn Sun Belt Conference weekly honors
Duo Junior Ireland Simme and Senior Sofia Fortuna during their match against the University of Louisiana-Lafayette on, Sunday, March 23, 2024 at the Bobcat Tennis Complex.
Record-setting season ends in heartbreak for Bobcat tennis
Texas State senior catcher Austin Munguia (42) celebrates hitting a home run against the University of Illinois with Texas State junior catcher Theo Kummer (41), Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark. Bobcats beat Illinois 5-2.
Texas State run rules Tarleton State in seven innings
Donate to The University Star