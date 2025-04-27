Bobcat Softball evens series with Ragin’ Cajuns

Emma Strood pitched a complete game to propel the Bobcats to a 3-2 victory over the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns. Strood gave up only three hits and struck out five batters, including two K’s in the final inning. Out of the two runs given up by Strood, only one was earned.

The Ragin’ Cajuns got on the board first following an error in the top of the fourth inning. The Bobcats responded in the bottom half of the frame when catcher Megan Kelnar crushed a two-run home run to give the Bobcats a lead they would never relinquish.

It was Kelnars’ first home run of the season and a clutch hit that the Bobcats would not have won the game without.

“Consistency and practice, I have been hitting extra with coach Brun, doing specific drills to help keep myself consistent and grounded”, said Kelnar. “It was a breath of relief [the home run], and couldn’t have come at a better time”.

Shortstop Erin Peterson roped a double down the right field line in the bottom of the 5th inning to add to the Bobcats lead. This RBI from Peterson ended up being crucial as Ragin’ Cajuns first baseman Emily Smith hit a home run in the following inning to cut into the lead rather than tie the game.

Heading into the final inning of the game, Strood stayed in the circle to put the finishing touches on her complete game.

“I knew that they [Ragin’ Cajuns] were working small and working into the ground, and I knew my defense had been solid all game, so I trusted them and had faith we could get it done”, said Strood.

The series now sits at 1-1 a piece after a critical win for the Bobcats heading into both the final home and series game.

“We cannot let our emotion take charge [in the series and home finale], it’s not our last game, it’s just our last game here”, said head coach Ricci Woodard. “But you know when you have kids like Ciara Trahan and Presly Glende who have given everything that they have to the program, you want them to end up on a successful note”.

The Bobcats will look to do just that when they clash one final time with the Cajuns at 12 p.m. on Sunday. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.