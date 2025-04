A van sits in front of Kissing Alley, its doors fling open to reveal a sea of color made entirely from upcycled clothing. Between the bands, the beer and the buzz of a Saturday night art crawl at the Kiss & Tale artist activation, something slower is unfolding: a conversation over stitching and salvage. In front of the van, megaphone in hand, Corinne Loperfido greets attendees with a smile — and a message: sustainability for all.

It isn’t just a pop-up or a vintage rack on wheels. Loperfido’s Slow Fashion Center for Degrowth is a mobile manifesto that’s part textile workshop, part wearable protest.

Her stop at Kissing Alley for the San Marcos Studio Tour offered more than upcycled fashion. It introduced a philosophy rooted in community, care and resistance to waste.

Loperfido’s van pulled double duty as both storefront and platform — visitors browsed, swapped and lingered to talk sustainability. Between curated garments and salvaged fabric scraps, her messages were stitched in bold, literal terms: “Compost the System. Abolish Fart Shame. End Human Supremacy.”