Bobcat soccer loses second game of the weekend to Arkansas State

Texas State soccer (1-6-1 overall, 1-2-0 Sun Belt) lost 0-2 on the road to a strong Arkansas State team (4-0-0 overall, 3-0-0 Sun Belt) Sept. 27.

The period started with a shot that went out top from Arkansas State freshman midfielder/defender Hailey Cloud. Shortly after, Bobcat senior midfielder/forward Mackenzie Smith had an unsuccessful shot attempt.

Just after the 30-minute mark of the first period, Cloud scored the first goal of the game off a free-kick just outside the box.

Junior defender Riley Minard would later attempt a shot, which was saved by Bobcat freshman goalkeeper Beth Agee just before halftime.

The first period ended with the Red Wolves holding a 1-0 lead.

Texas State came out aggressive to start the second period in hopes of catching up to the Red Wolves. Early shots by freshman midfielder Emma Jones and senior forward Sydney Kammer both went right.

The final goal of the match came from senior forward Sarah Sodoma of Arkansas State with assists by senior midfielder Hailey Furio and sophomore forward Abigail Glockzin to put the Red Wolves up 2-0.

Texas State sophomore forward/midfielder Kiara Gonzales attempted another goal and missed right, followed by a shot from freshman forward/midfielder Haley Shaw from the bottom center, saved by Arkansas State goalkeeper Megan McClure.

Both teams each finished with nine shots. However, the Bobcats failed to shoot the ball accurately, only managing three on-target to Arkansas State’s six.

Texas State will go on the road to face the University of Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks at 7 p.m. on Oct. 2

