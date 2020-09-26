Texas State loses to Boston College on last-second field goal

Texas State (1-3 overall, 1-0 Sun Belt) could not hold back Boston College (2-0 overall) as the Eagles scored 10 unanswered points in the final two minutes of the game, capped off with a last-second field goal to win 24-21.

It was another heartbreaking loss for Texas State, which has now lost three one-possession games this season.

After Texas State blocked a field goal attempt on Boston College’s first drive, the Bobcats responded with a 70-yard drive and scored on sophomore running back Calvin Hill’s one-yard running attempt to take an early lead.

Following a Boston College punt, Texas State started to put together another drive until sophomore quarterback Brady McBride threw an interception downfield to graduate defensive back Mike Palmer, leading to a 70-yard return to the six-yard line.

Boston College soon scored after sophomore quarterback Phil Jurkovec ran into the endzone. The game was tied 7-7 after a successful extra point attempt by kicker Aaron Boumerhi.

After trading punts, the Texas State offense struck again as McBride found junior wide receiver Marcell Barbee, who secured a one-handed catch to retake the lead 14-7 with 59 seconds left in the second quarter.

Stopping the Eagles on their first drive in the second half, the Bobcats scored again on another McBride to Barbee connection.

Boston College responded with a touchdown drive of its own as Jurkovec got into the endzone off a QB sneak, to cut Texas State’s lead down to 21-14.

But the fourth quarter turned out to be the Bobcats’ downfall as the offense failed to gain any momentum to put the game away.

A targeting call on junior cornerback Jarron Morris during a punt return contributed to Boston College eventually tying the game. Jurkovec found redshirt junior tight end Hunter Long for a five-yard touchdown pass with just 1:11 left in the game.

After the Texas State offense went three and out, Boston College drove down the field, and Boumerhi kicked a game-winning field goal with just three seconds left in the game, leading to a 24-21 win.

Texas State will have a bye week next week before facing Troy University, Oct. 10, at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Alabama.

