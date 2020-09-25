Bobcat soccer missed chances lead to 2-0 loss to Little Rock

Texas State junior defender Gabie Jones (23) throws a soccer ball back into the field during a game against Abilene Christian, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Bobcat Soccer Complex. Texas State lost the match 2-3 in overtime.

Texas State soccer lost 0-2 to the University of Arkansas at Little Rock in a statistically even match on the road. The Bobcats missed key opportunities, dropping to a 1-5-1 record on the season.

Texas State opened the first half in control, with four shots and one on target in 19 minutes before Little Rock registered its first in the 20th minute.

Little Rock showed little offensive luster until two shots in under a minute were saved by Texas State freshman goalkeeper Beth Agee, who led the nation with 40 saves coming into the game and left the game with a total of 43.

The second half opened with a frantic pace, as a shot by senior midfielder Renny Moore to the bottom left of the goal was saved by Little Rock freshman goalkeeper Saskia Wagner two minutes into the half.

A minute after the saved shot, the Trojans got an opportunity from a free kick after sophomore forward/midfielder Kiara Gonzales committed a foul. Senior midfielder Morgan Smocovich converted the set-piece chance and put the Trojans up 1-0 in the 48th minute.

Texas State looked to equalize but was unable to convert off two corner kicks and two shots following the Little Rock goal. Lightning would strike twice for the Trojans. Another saved Moore chance led to another dead-ball goal, this time a penalty kick converted by senior forward Doro Greulich.

Down two, the Bobcats began to look for any foothold to get back into the game and replicate their 3-2 comeback win against Louisiana Lafayette. Texas State created chances but could not capitalize on them. The Bobcats earned four corners with no end product after the second Trojan goal.

Between the goal and the 90th minute, Texas State generated several clear chances, including a free-kick chance by senior midfielder Kayla Streber cleared off the line by Little Rock.

Shots from senior defender Holly Streber and sophomore midfielder Karlee Torisk from separate corners both went over the crossbar in the last 12 minutes of the game.

A minute after the Torisk corner chance, a shot by freshman forward/midfielder Haley Shaw found its way past the keeper but was once again cleared away by the Little Rock defense. Texas State managed another corner before the final whistle blew.

According to the box score, the Bobcats and the Trojans were two equally matched teams, as they were almost even in most metrics. Texas State had 11 shots and four on target to Little Rock’s 10 and five on target. Both goalkeepers registered three saves. Texas State dominated Little Rock in corners, earning six compared to Little Rock’s one.

The victory seemed to lie in Little Rock’s discipline, as it totaled two fewer fouls (five) than Texas State (seven).

The Bobcats will look for their second win on the season when they play Arkansas State University on the road, at noon, Sept. 27.

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Did you like this story? Share it on Flipboard

Viewed 9 times, 2 visits today