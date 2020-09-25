Hays County reports 39 new COVID-19 cases, 61 recoveries

The Hays County Health Department reports 39 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 61 recoveries Sept. 25, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 5,871, active cases to 1,555 and recoveries to 4,262.

San Marcos, Kyle and Buda have 473, 699 and 263 active cases, respectively.

According to Epidemiologist Eric Schneider, the total number of received negative tests in the county is now 26,430 with no pending tests. The total number of hospitalizations is 341 and total current hospitalizations is 19 after three patients were discharged. There have been 54 fatalities in the county.

