Two shooting incidents reported in San Marcos
September 25, 2020
The San Marcos Police Department responded Sept. 20 and Sept. 22 to two non-fatal shootings in the city.
On Sept. 20 at 7:55 a.m., SMPD received reports of a shooting at a residence on Armstrong Street. Officers arrived and located the victim with a gunshot wound to his lower back. The victim was taken to Ascension Seton Hays Hospital in Kyle with non-life-threatening injuries.
A suspect was later identified as Luis Jordan Sanchez, 28, who was detained following a minor traffic violation Sept. 21 on Rio Vista Street. A firearm believed to have been used in the shooting was located in Sanchez’s vehicle, along with narcotics.
On Sept. 22 at approximately 9:27 p.m., SMPD received a call reporting that an individual at a business in the 1100 block of Highway 80 had been shot in the face.
Officers arrived on the scene and did not locate a victim. Later that evening, the victim was identified and contacted via phone. He agreed to meet an officer but did not show up. His injuries were non-life-threatening.
The initial description of the suspect is a white or Hispanic male accompanied by a white or Hispanic female with black hair and blonde streaks.
An investigation is ongoing and no police interviews will be conducted at this time, according to a City of San Marcos press release.
Daniel Weeks is the news editor at The University Star and has been with The Star since the fall of 2019. As news editor, Daniel copy edits all news content, manages the news staff and assigns news stories created by his team of reporters, fellow staff members and contributors. Before becoming news editor, Daniel served as the assistant news editor and as a news reporter. He is currently a junior majoring in journalism and mass communication with a minor in English. He is also an avid coffee drinker and dedicated fan of reality television.