Two shooting incidents reported in San Marcos

The San Marcos Police Department responded Sept. 20 and Sept. 22 to two non-fatal shootings in the city.

On Sept. 20 at 7:55 a.m., SMPD received reports of a shooting at a residence on Armstrong Street. Officers arrived and located the victim with a gunshot wound to his lower back. The victim was taken to Ascension Seton Hays Hospital in Kyle with non-life-threatening injuries.

A suspect was later identified as Luis Jordan Sanchez, 28, who was detained following a minor traffic violation Sept. 21 on Rio Vista Street. A firearm believed to have been used in the shooting was located in Sanchez’s vehicle, along with narcotics.

On Sept. 22 at approximately 9:27 p.m., SMPD received a call reporting that an individual at a business in the 1100 block of Highway 80 had been shot in the face.

Officers arrived on the scene and did not locate a victim. Later that evening, the victim was identified and contacted via phone. He agreed to meet an officer but did not show up. His injuries were non-life-threatening.

The initial description of the suspect is a white or Hispanic male accompanied by a white or Hispanic female with black hair and blonde streaks.

An investigation is ongoing and no police interviews will be conducted at this time, according to a City of San Marcos press release.

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Did you like this story? Share it on Flipboard

Viewed 147 times, 147 visits today