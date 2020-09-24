Hays County searching for suicidal person in San Marcos area
September 24, 2020
The Hays County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Tyler Joseph Pendergrass, a suicidal person last seen in San Marcos.
Pendergrass, 35, was last seen leaving his workplace at Hays County Transportation at 3:45 p.m. in a Hays County vehicle described as a 2009 Chevrolet Colorado pickup with Texas exempt plate 1043394. The vehicle has Hays County Transportation decals on both sides. Pendergrass was wearing a grey long-sleeved t-shirt, blue jeans and a Dallas Cowboys hat.
According to the Hays County Sherrif’s Office, Pendergrass could also be in the Lockhart area.
The Hays County Sherrif’s Office asks anyone who sees Pendergrass to call 9-1-1 and report his location to the dispatch.
