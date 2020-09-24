San Marcos reports crash involving two planes at regional airport
September 24, 2020
The City of San Marcos emergency responders responded to a crash Sept. 24 involving two planes at the San Marcos Regional Airport.
A tweet from the city asks citizens to avoid the area and states the Texas Department of Public Safety and National Transportation Safety Board will release further information. Officers at the scene report those involved in the crash are safe and on their way to the hospital.
Here outside the San Marcos Regional Airport where there was a crash involving two planes. I’m told by officers that everyone involved is safe. @UniversityStar pic.twitter.com/1CphWB53i1
— Jaden (@edisonJaden) September 25, 2020
The University Star will update this story as information is made available.
