Student Health Center to offer flu shots
September 24, 2020
The Student Health Center will provide flu shot outreaches at the San Marcos and Round Rock Texas State campuses.
Texas State faculty, staff and students seeking to receive a flu shot at the Student Health Center must pre-register by calling 512-245-2161. Walk-in appointments will not be allowed.
San Marcos flu shot outreaches:
- Sept. 30 from 10:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
- Oct. 7 from 10:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Round Rock flu shot outreach:
- Oct. 8 from 10:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
The flu shot cost is covered by most in-network health insurance plans, or $25 for out-of-network or uninsured patients. For more information or to register for a flu shot outreach, contact the Student Health Center at 512-245-2161. If accommodation is required due to a disability, contact the Patient Advocate at 512-245-8437 at least 72 hours prior to the event.
