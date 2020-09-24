Texas State volleyball to begin conference play against Louisiana Monroe

Texas State sophomore outside hitter Lauren Teske (18) and sophomore outside hitter Caitlan Buettner (10) await a serve during the game against UTEP, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Strahan Arena.

Riding a two-game win streak, Texas State (5-1) will begin Sun Belt Conference play this weekend with a three-game series against the University of Louisiana at Monroe (1-2).

ULM will look to derail the Bobcats’ hot start as it comes off a two-game losing streak and a 1-2 start for the 2020 season.

Texas State defeated ULM 3-0 in both 2019 matchups between the two.

While history shows Texas State has overpowered ULM at every turn, the Bobcats will still have to maintain their effort, intensity and attention to detail throughout the upcoming three-game stretch.

Warhawks’ redshirt senior outside hitter Haley Coulter has been the MVP thus far for the Warhawks as she leads the team in kills (33), service aces (2), digs (54) and blocks (5).

Texas State has four different statistical leaders on its squad, in kills, assists, aces, digs and blocks. The Warhawks will try to keep junior outside hitter Janell Fitzgerald from heavily impacting the game.

Junior setter Emily Dewalt, sophomore outside hitter Lauren Teske and junior defensive specialist Kayla Granado will all work to build off their successful start to their season.

Texas State defeated Houston Baptist in back-to-back games Sept. 18-19.

After this three-game series, Texas State will face the University of Texas at Arlington Oct. 2-3 at Strahan Arena.

