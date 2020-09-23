Texas State shares first Vice President for Student Affairs finalist

Texas State shared the first of four Vice President for Student Affairs finalists Sept. 23 ahead of the candidates’ public interview process.

The first VPSA finalist is Dr. Marcelle Hayashida, associate vice chancellor, wellness, health, & counseling services at the University of California. Hayashida will give a public presentation for the interview process Sept. 25 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Registration for the Zoom webinar to attend the presentation can be accessed here.

Texas State scheduled four finalists for the next round of interviews. An email from Lisa Lloyd, vice president for university administration, states that for confidentiality purposes, finalist names and curriculum vitae are being shared two business days prior to the start of their interview process.

