Texas State and San Marcos collaborate in launch of pilot scooter program

Spin will begin deploying its electric scooters to Texas State's campus Sept. 23 and to specified locations in San Marcos Sept. 30.

Texas State and the City of San Marcos signed a pilot agreement with electric scooter company Spin, allowing for the deployment of 150 scooters on campus and 50 scooters in the city.

Beginning Sept. 23, Spin will deploy 150 scooters to campus and 50 in specified areas of the city Sept. 30. The scooters will be filling a need for alternative modes of transportation following the city’s decision to place restrictions on public transit in response to COVID-19 and the exit of VeoRide bikes in August.

“The scooter pilot program offers the opportunity to evaluate the feasibility of motor-assisted scooter use in the San Marcos community,” City Manager Bert Lumbreras said. “The pilot program will be measured, analyzed, and evaluated from the public safety and infrastructure limitation aspect as was planned through the recent Council adopted ordinance.”

The scooters will cost $1 to unlock and 29 cents per minute of use. Riders can receive $5 off their first ride by entering the promo code TXST and recieve a free helmet for taking Spin’s safety quiz.

Scooters will operate from 6:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Riders are asked to wear masks and social distance while operating the scooters.

Spin will host safety and parking training events to allow riders to test the scooters in a safe and controlled environment. The first event will take place Sept. 23 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Texas State on the Bobcat Trail adjacent to the Campus Quad.

To get started with Spin Scooters, download the Spin app. To view Spin’s COVID-19 procedures, watch their Youtube video. For more information on the pilot program, visit Scooter at TXST.

