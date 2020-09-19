Texas State football earns first win of season against ULM

In this file photo, running back Calvin Hill (22) sprints past a Warhawk defender to get in the endzone during the second quarter, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, against Louisiana-Monroe at Bobcat Stadium.

Editor’s Note: The University Star will continue to update this story as coaches and/or players are made available for comment.

Texas State (1-2) football earned its first win of the season against the University of Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks (0-2), marking the team’s first road win since 2018.

The Bobcats’ 38-17 victory started with a dominant first half.

Early on, junior wide receiver Marcell Barbee made a 28-yard catch from junior quarterback Tyler Vitt to move into Warhawks territory. Freshman running back Calvin Hill scored Texas State’s first touchdown of the game on a four-yard run.

The Warhawks responded with a 20-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Colby Suits to junior wide receiver Jevin Frett, tying the game 7-7 after an extra point from redshirt freshman kicker Davis Hughes.

Vitt connected with senior wide receiver Jeremiah Haydel on a 32-yard touchdown, putting Texas State up 14-7.

The second quarter started with turnovers from both teams. A punt from ULM grazed the hand of a Bobcat player and the Warhawks recovered the ball. Then, Texas State recovered a ULM fumble.

Vitt came in hot during the quarter, scoring an eight-yard touchdown for the Bobcats to increase the lead 21-7. Redshirt sophomore kicker Seth Keller also put up points on the board to make it 24-7.

Despite the struggles on the Warhawk offensive line, Suits made a five-yard pass to redshirt freshman wide receiver Chandler Whitfield for a touchdown.

Haydel closed out the first half for the Bobcats scoring a 75-yard touchdown, putting Texas State up 31-14.

Vitt finished the first half 11-13 passing for 233-yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Hill had 26 yards on five carries and one touchdown. Haydel had five catches for 145 yards and two touchdowns.

Texas State had 318 yards and averaged 9.6 yards per play. ULM had 236 yards and averaged 5.9 yards per play.

The Bobcats lost some momentum during the third quarter, not scoring any points while ULM gained three on a field goal.

During the fourth quarter, the Bobcats secured the win with a 99-yard touchdown off an interception by junior cornerback Jarron Morris.

Vitt ended the night 14-21 passing on 256 yards with two touchdowns. He also scored one rushing touchdown, with 82 rushing yards on 11 carries. Haydel finished with six receptions, 152 yards and two touchdowns.

Texas State plays Boston College at 5 p.m., Sept. 26, at BC Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts.

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Did you like this story? Share it on Flipboard

Viewed 103 times, 29 visits today