Police investigate accident on Sessom Drive

A newer-model Volkswagen involved in a two-car collision is towed onto the back of a trailer bed, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, on E Sessom Drive near Pleasant Street.

A car driving down Sessom Drive swerved into oncoming traffic Sept. 17, causing an accident and only minor injuries, according to first responders on the scene.

The accident involved an older-model Honda and a newer-model Volkswagen. The scene has since been cleared, and Sessom Drive is now open.

The San Marcos Police Department is investigating the accident.

Here on Sessom Drive where there was an accident involving two passenger vehicles. A first responder told me everyone is safe, and there are only “minor injuries.” The road is blocked off until the scene is cleared. More information to come. @UniversityStar pic.twitter.com/tuCIRLhOfH — Jaden (@edisonJaden) September 17, 2020

