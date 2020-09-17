Police investigate accident on Sessom Drive

Rebecca Harrell

A newer-model Volkswagen involved in a two-car collision is towed onto the back of a trailer bed, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, on E Sessom Drive near Pleasant Street.

Gabriella Ybarra, Managing Editor
September 17, 2020

A car driving down Sessom Drive swerved into oncoming traffic Sept. 17, causing an accident and only minor injuries, according to first responders on the scene.

The accident involved an older-model Honda and a newer-model Volkswagen. The scene has since been cleared, and Sessom Drive is now open.

The San Marcos Police Department is investigating the accident.

 

