Police investigate accident on Sessom Drive
September 17, 2020
A car driving down Sessom Drive swerved into oncoming traffic Sept. 17, causing an accident and only minor injuries, according to first responders on the scene.
The accident involved an older-model Honda and a newer-model Volkswagen. The scene has since been cleared, and Sessom Drive is now open.
The San Marcos Police Department is investigating the accident.
Here on Sessom Drive where there was an accident involving two passenger vehicles. A first responder told me everyone is safe, and there are only “minor injuries.” The road is blocked off until the scene is cleared. More information to come. @UniversityStar pic.twitter.com/tuCIRLhOfH
— Jaden (@edisonJaden) September 17, 2020
Gabriella Ybarra is the managing editor at The University Star and has been with The Star since the fall of 2019. As managing editor, Gabriella manages all section staff members and oversees The Star’s editorial process. Before that, she worked as a news reporter in the news section where she covered student government and other local government and campus issues. Gabriella transferred to Texas State in the Fall of 2019 from Del Mar College in Corpus Christi, TX where she served as news editor for the student publication The Foghorn News. She is currently a senior and journalism and mass communication major with a minor in media studies.