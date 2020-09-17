Bobcats look to regain momentum against Houston Baptist

Texas State sophomore outside hitter Lauren Teske (18) and sophomore outside hitter Caitlan Buettner (10) await a serve during the game against UTEP, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Strahan Arena.

Texas State looks to improve this weekend in its last double-header, against Houston-Baptist University, before conference play begins.

The first match is set for 6 p.m. on Sept. 18, and the second will take place at 11 a.m. on Sept. 19.

The two teams have met twice before in the past, splitting the series 1-1. Texas State will now look to take the all-time lead.

In its previous season, Houston Baptist finished sixth in the Southland Conference with an overall record of 17-15. The Huskies have experienced a rough start to the 2020 season, coming off their third loss. The team lost its Sept. 12 matchup against Stephen F. Austin, 2-3, now looking to bounce back against the Bobcats.

Last weekend, Texas State split its home openers against The University of Texas at El Paso. The Bobcats took the first game, winning 3-2. In the second game, the maroon and gold were defeated 3-1.

After a forgettable 25-15 first set loss to the Miners in game one, the Bobcats handled business in sets two and three. UTEP would then take set four by two points. Texas State took the fifth set, securing victory.

UTEP showed out in the second game, allowing Texas State to take only one of the four sets.

Sophomore outside hitter Caitlan Buettner led the team with 11 kills for the game. Senior middle blocker Tyeranee Scott and junior outside hitter Janell Fitzgerald provided 10 kills, respectively. Junior setter Emily DeWalt led the team assists and digs, with 34 and 15. The maroon and gold totaled 50 errors on the weekend.

“We’re trying to maintain being the same team no matter if we’re winning or losing,” Huiet said in the press conference following the game. “We always keep saying, ‘that’s a championship culture.’”

