Texas State looks to get first win of season against ULM

Texas State freshman running back Calvin Hill (22) is lifted into the air by a teammate to celebrate scoring a touchdown against UTSA, Friday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Bobcat Stadium. The game ended in a 51-48 double-overtime loss for Texas State.

The Texas State Bobcats have started their 2020 season 0-2, after two heart-wrenching defeats by a combined total of 10 points.

This week, the Bobcats look to get their first win of the season against the University of Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks, who are also winless.

Texas State Head Coach Jake Spavital believes his team learned valuable lessons in the first two games of the season.

“We were down 17 at halftime last week, and we were still in a position to win at the end of the game,” Spavital said. “This is an optimistic sign, and it shows that our kids are giving their best, which as a coach gives me a great feeling.”

In the Sept. 12 game against UTSA, junior quarterback Tyler Vitt, who started the game after sophomore Brady McBride was ruled inactive due to COVID-19 protocols, threw for 364 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. When asked if McBride would play this week, Spavital said the decision is still in the air.

“There’s a lot of discussion going on about what’s gonna happen with Brady this week,” Spavital said. “As of right now, he’s in Texas State’s medical protocols, and I am unable to share any more information on that.”

ULM had an explosive offense last season, averaging almost 32 points per game and 461 yards per game, which was the second-best in the Sun Belt Conference. Sophomore Colby Suits is the starting quarterback under center, and returning senior running back Josh Johnson will look to make things easier for him.

“Offensively, [ULM] does a great job of calling plays to their personnel,” Spavital said. “They have an NFL caliber running back in the backfield, so we have been focused on ensuring our run defense is ready for Saturday.”

“I believe this game is gonna come down to who wants it the most, and I believe our kids are as hungry as ever,” Spavital said.

Following the two losses, Spavital does not want the team to panic. He believes it needs to continue to stay the course, “grind and become even more consistent in accomplishing the minor details.”

“I feel like, for Texas State, it’s always been ‘Oh y’all are so close,’ but we have yet to truly capitalize on our opportunities,” Spavital said. “I keep telling the guys that all we have to do is fight through the adversity and get over the hump, and the sky’s the limit for us.”

